Proposed Trade Sends Bucks $21 Million Breakout Guard

The Milwaukee Bucks have put an emphasis on adding help this offseason. They have added more depth to the team, but an upgrade in their rotation could help their title chances. Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu could fit that bill as an upgrade.

Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes proposed a trade that would send Dosunmu to the Bucks in an August 14 story. He outlined the following swap.

Bucks get: Dosunmu

Bulls get: Pat Connaughton, 2031 First-Round pick swap

Hughes explained why Dosunmu should appeal to the Bucks, knowing their current situation.

“Dosunmu would be an upgrade over Pat Connaughton in the rotation, could spell Damian Lillard at the point, and brings much more youth and athleticism than anyone else who figures to see the floor regularly in Milwaukee—unless Andre Jackson Jr. forces his way into more playing time.

He also explained why the Bulls would do it, which could be a concern for the Bucks.

“Chicago should relish the chance to short the Bucks’ future by getting swap rights in 2031. If things go badly for Milwaukee this season, maybe Giannis Antetokounmpo will finally angle for a way out. It’d be hard to blame him, given the age of the supporting cast around him. The Bucks might remain stable contenders for a few more years, but by 2031, they could be losing games left and right amid a full rebuild.”

Ayo Dosunmu Broke Out During 2023-24 Season

At first glance, Dosunmu’s numbers from the 2024-25 season are solid. He averaged 12.2 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.8 rebounds while sporting shooting splits of 50/40/81. However, that doesn’t tell the whole story about his third NBA season.

The Bulls expanded Dosunum’s role following Zach LaVine‘s injury. The 38 games he played from January 13 to April 7 show how good of a season Dosunmu had. Per NBA.com, Dosunmu averaged 16.3 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.2 rebounds while sorting shooting splits of 52.4/43.5/83.6.

Those are clear signs of a player who broke out when given the chance. Though the Bulls are in the midst of a rebuild, they may see what they have in Dosunmu before making any decisions regarding his future.

He’d be an excellent addition to the Bucks, knowing their need for more depth and for a player who could raise their ceiling. The players they’ve added this season also demonstrate that Connaughton is expendable.

Ayo Dosunmu’s Contract is Very Appealing

Besides Dosunmu’s obvious improvement, his contract is also very appealing to anyone who wants to win while saving money. He will enter the second of a three-year, $21 million contract. He will make $7 million for the 2024-25 season.

Since the Bucks want to stay under the second tax apron, trading Connaughton, who will make $9.4 million, for Dosunmu will help them save money.

The question would be if the Bulls think it’s worth it to help out a Division Rival in two ways. They would trade the better and cheaper player to a team that would certainly welcome him. Chicago would probably ask for more assets for Dosunmu, and that’s assuming they are willing to trade him in the first place.

There have been no indications that the Bulls could put Dosunmu on the market.