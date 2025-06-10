Proposed Trade Sends Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo to Nets in Shakeup

When it comes to big stars on the Milwaukee Bucks‘ team, it’s pretty undeniable that Giannis Antetokounmpo is among the biggest. He’s the face of the franchise and helped take the Bucks to the championship just a few years ago, in 2021.

Antetokounmpo is also the Bucks’ highest scorer of all time and a two-time MVP. He’s considered one of the greatest Bucks players of all time, alongside guys like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (even though he’s often not recognized for his time with the Bucks) and Oscar Robertson.

Losing Antetokounmpo would be almost crazy to think about, but the Bucks are in need of a shakeup going forward, and they could use a pick haul.

Well, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on the June 10 edition of “Get Up” that “right now, there is no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade market, there is no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade discussions. He has not asked for it. The Bucks are not looking to trade him.” But, it’s the NBA, and these things change.

Antetokounmpo declared himself eligible for the 2013 NBA draft and was selected as a first-round pick, 15th overall, by Milwaukee. On July 30, 2013, he inked his rookie contract and picked the number 34 as his jersey number, because his mom was born in 1963 and his dad was born in 1964, so he put together the last digits of their birth years. It’s been a monumental ride for him with the Bucks ever since.

Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Brooklyn Nets in Trade Pitch

The Brooklyn Nets need a makeover going into the 2025-26 season. Their record was 26-56 last season, and they were very much in the shadow of the New York Knicks. That can’t continue.

The Milwaukee Bucks are at an interesting point in their franchise, where they’re only a few years removed from a championship but also need to shake things up to get to where they need to be in the future. In the 2024 season, the Bucks’ record was 49-33, and they didn’t make it past the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. They were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in a 4-1 series, making it the third consecutive season the team has been eliminated in the first round.

So, here’s my pitch: The Brooklyn Nets get Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Milwaukee Bucks get Nic Claxton, Cameron Johnson and seven first-round picks. They can either keep Claxton and Johnson or use them as bargaining chips in another deal this summer. Chances are, Bucks fans would be upset to see Antetokounmpo go, but they know how these things work.

Inside the Bucks and Nets Trade Pitch

The Nets were willing to trade Nic Claxton and Cameron Johnson last season, and there’s a good chance they’ll be looking for a trade again this summer. Both player have value to contenders looking for size and rim protection with Claxton and 3-and-D wings with Johnson. Both are also under contract for two and three more years, respectively

So, that makes Claxton and Johnson a trade chips the Bucks can move to amass even more picks, with teams like the Los Angeles Lakers sure to be interested in a conversation.

The New York Knicks traded the Nets five first-rounders for Mikal Bridges, and Brooklyn has 13 firsts it can trade, so seven firsts for Antetokounmpo and two good starters or movable pieces in Claxton and Johnson to make the money work is a fairly clean deal. This would be an interesting trade and one that could make both teams happy campers.