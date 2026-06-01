Reason For Teams Having Less Interest In Giannis Trade Revealed

The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to get a big haul in exchange for trading superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer. A player as talented and successful as Giannis rarely hits the trade block to make it a huge story for the future of the league. Teams like the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors view Antetokounmpo as their dream target to become contenders. However, not every team is excited about the potential of adding Giannis.

NBA insider Ryen Russillo claimed that many teams are “lukewarm” on trading for Antetokounmpo due to his injury woes over the past few seasons:

“There’s a Giannis extension decision coming for a guy that has not even been healthy for multiple years after his championship five years ago. That is a factor in this Giannis market being described as lukewarm by many people that would know.”

The upcoming contract extension is the biggest concern about trading for Giannis, according to this report. Teams are fearing pay the full max salary for multiple years now that Antetokounmpo has developed a reputation for inconsistent health. Giannis played a career low 36 games this season, and he has only played 70+ games once since his first MVP in 2019.

Which Teams Benefit From Lower Giannis Trade Value?

Miami has been considered the favorite to land Giannis since the offseason started. Pat Riley’s team failing to make the playoffs in a play-in elimination against the Charlotte Hornets is going to lead to more big changes coming to the franchise.

Expect the Heat to be the leader in the trade sweepstakes, especially since fewer teams are going to threaten them by sending the best offers. Golden State is considered a secondary option, but their 2030s draft picks could become more valuable to a Bucks franchise trying to set up a brighter future.

The Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves are two dark horse teams that could become more realistic as the market changes. Portland owns Milwaukee’s upcoming draft picks and can offer a few young prospects. Minnesota would have to get creative with a three-team trade and sending every possible asset to acquire a star like Antetokounmpo.

Could The Milwaukee Bucks Keep Giannis?

One theory floating around is that the story will once again repeat itself with Milwaukee choosing to keep Giannis. Last summer saw Antetokounmpo requesting a trade to the New York Knicks before changing his mind to stay with the only franchise he knows.

Both parties entertained trade offers this past deadline, but they backed out in the final days and mocked Shams Charania for all the reports. Charania and other reporters are getting the last laugh now after things got more tense between Giannis and the Bucks over the topic of clearing him to play the final pointless games of the season.

Don’t expect Antetokounmpo to stay in Milwaukee this time after owners revealed they will trade the superstar if he doesn’t want to extend. Only one guaranteed year left on his contract makes it hard to keep repeating the same cycle since Giannis is clearly unhappy now.