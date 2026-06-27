Former Giannis Role Players Now On Milwaukee Bucks Trading Block

The Milwaukee Bucks are turning the page to a new chapter in their franchise following the trade of Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Along with opening a new era, the Bucks are also looking to move on from some of their role players during the team’s Giannis phase.

Among them are Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner, both of whom were once Giannis’ frontcourt partners towards the end of his tenure with the Bucks.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Turner and Kuzma are available for teams to take, while the Bucks are still assessing the market for Tyler Herro, who was a part of the Giannis deal with Miami.

“Myles Turner is available. The Bucks are definitely working through and trying to assess the trade market for all of Tyler Herro, Myles Turner, Kyle Kuzma,” Fischer said.

Myles Turner Could End His Bucks Stint After Just One Season

Turner was the Bucks’ last-ditch effort to please Giannis last year, when they waived Damian Lillard. Turner signed a four-year, $107 million deal with the Bucks in the 2025 offseason, which earns him about $27 million per year. However, his first year did not go as expected.

Turner seemed to have been a weird fit for the Bucks, putting up just 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game, and shot 44% from the field and 38.3% from the 3-point line.

Kuzma has been with the Bucks since the 2025 trade deadline. He played alongside Giannis and Lillard in the team’s 2025 NBA playoff run, where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in a heated series.

This year, Kuzma averaged 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 69 games this season. However, he played inconsequential games for most of the season, winning just 32 games to finish in the 11th spot in the Eastern Conference.

Myles Turner Receives Interest From Other Teams

According to Jake Fischer in his latest Substack article, Turner is getting interest from other NBA teams, but the Bucks are still holding him out.

“Sources say that the Bucks have indeed received some trade interest in veteran center Myles Turner in the wake of the Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster, but one league source asserted Friday night that Milwaukee is not actively engaged in moving him,” Fischer said.

A trade could be necessary for the Bucks as they already have young center Kel’el Ware, who they got from the Heat in the Giannis deal.

Having Turner could hinder the 22-year-old Ware’s development as a potential center in the future for the Bucks.

Turner could be a valuable player for a contender for his ability to knock down 3-pointers and protect the rim. He played in the NBA Finals in the 2025 NBA Finals with the Indiana Pacers before with the Bucks.

The Bucks also have numerous young prospects in the front court, such as Ousmane Dieng and the No. 13 pick this year Nate Ament.