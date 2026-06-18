Bucks Start Rebuild With a Bang in Three-Team Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Idea

Jonathan Kuminga (from Hawks)

Zaccharie Risacher (from Hawks)

Corey Kispert (from Hawks)

Buddy Hield (from Hawks)

Max Shulga (from Celtics)

No. 8 (from Hawks)

No. 23 (from Hawks)

2027 unprotected first-rounder (from Celtics)

2029 unprotected first-rounder (from Hawks)

The Bucks would add a lot of assets in this trade. They would be adding plenty of young talent to help start a new era in Milwaukee. They could also draft two more young studs with draft picks in this draft. Of all of the proposed offers, this is a great one to accept.

Milwaukee has to figure out what the best package is for them. Any trade they make needs to make sure they have a path towards success in the future. Antetokounmpo is worth a lot, so the Bucks have to accumulate a lot of assets. He is one of the best players in franchise history.

With what the Bucks are looking to do, trading Antetokounmpo for this package would be smart. It’s unclear if Boston would want to make a trade like this because of the assets they would end up giving up.

Milwaukee Will Be Judged on What They Get in This Trade

Depending on what they get in this trade, the Bucks will be judged for the next 10 years. This is a trade that will define the next few years of the organization. Getting a proper return package is necessary for them not to be stuck in purgatory for the next half-decade.

Antetokounmpo is looking for the best possible team to compete for a championship. He will only sign off on a trade if he signs a contract extension with. He is still a top-five player in the world when he is healthy. Health is why some teams are afraid to offer a lot in a trade package.

The future of GM Jon Horst is going to be predicated on what he gets in return for Antetokounmpo. That is going to be the defining moment of his career. If he is able to get some All-NBA players, that would certainly ease the loss of the best player that Milwaukee has had in the last 50 years.