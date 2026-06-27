Milwaukee Bucks Injury-Riddled Starter Picks Up Player Option For Next Season: Report

The Milwaukee Bucks will see one of their injury-riddled starter once more next season as KevinPorter Jr. picked up his player option, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

The deal will be worth $5.39 million and will make him a key part of the Bucks as the organization transitions to the post-Giannis Antetokounmpo era. The deadline for his player option is still June 29.

Porter Jr., who is just 26 years old, started in 36 of his 38 appearances with the Bucks in the 2025-2026 NBA season. He sustained a lingering right knee injury throughout the season before undergoing an arthroscopic knee surgery in April.

Porter Jr. was an effective guard for the Bucks when he was healthy, averaging 17.4 points, 7.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game last season.

He shot 46.5% overall from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range, and 87.8% from the free-throw line.

The Bucks are in a transition period as they traded longtime superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and veteran Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat in exchange for Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2026 draft, which became Nate Ament, an unprotected first-round pick in 2031 and 2033, a 2030 first-round pick swap, and a 2033 second-round pick.

Porter is expected to keep his standing with the team next season as one of the starters or a bench spark plug, depending on the deals the Bucks would perform this offseason.

Insider Reports Could Mean Good News For Kevin Porter Jr.’s Playing Time Next Season

If the NBA insiders were to believe, the Bucks could bid goodbye to a former All-Star guard, which would open up playing minutes for Kevin Porter Jr. next season.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Bucks are listening to offers for Tyler Herro, a former Sixth Man of the Year. One very interesting team is the Detroit Pistons, the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference last season.

“League sources say Detroit continues to express trade interest in Milwaukee’s soon-to-be acquired Tyler Herro. The Bucks are expected to listen to offers but could also elect to keep Herro,” Stein reported.

With Reaves now sure to stay in LA, as was long believed to be his clear preference, league sources say Detroit continues to express trade interest in Milwaukee's soon-to-be acquired Tyler Herro. The Bucks are expected to listen to offers but could also elect to keep Herro. https://t.co/KQ5oMhIe9M — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 24, 2026

If Herro gets traded, it would open the guard rotation for the incoming rookie Brayden Burries, whom the Bucks picked as the No. 10 selection in the 2026 NBA Draft.

It would also give some rotation minutes for Porter Jr., as many project him to go off the bench next season.

Bucks Projected Rotation After Giannis Trade

After the Giannis trade, the Bucks will have a new look next season.

The backcourt will be led by promising point guard Ryan Rollins, and Tyler Herro, assuming he does not get traded. Jaime Jaquez Jr. will be in the wing, while Kyle Kuzma and Kel’el Ware will be in the frontcourt.

Porter Jr., Burries, and Kasparas Jakucionis are expected to go off the bench.

However, the Bucks are expected to still deal with numerous teams in the offseason, possibly shaking up the roster once more in the coming weeks.