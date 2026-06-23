Tyler Herro’s Future With Milwaukee Bucks Gets Revealed After Giannis Trade

Tyler Herro was among the slew of assets the Miami Heat gave up to get Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Now, as a Buck, Herro could find himself on another deal anytime soon.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Bucks will be listening to offers for Herro, who was once an All-Star and a Sixth Man of the Year for the Heat.

“The Bucks still have work to do, as league sources say it remains unclear if Herro will remain with the team. While there is interest in making the Milwaukee native part of his hometown program, sources say the Bucks will also listen to offers for the 26-year-old All-Star,” Amick wrote in his report shortly after the Giannis trade.

Tyler Herro Would Love To Stay In Milwaukee

This comes after Chris Haynes of NBA on Prime said that Herro is “thrilled about a fresh start” in Milwaukee.

“Sources: Tyler Herro is thrilled about a fresh start and playing for his hometown team the Milwaukee Bucks. Herro always envisioned returning home at some point during his NBA career,” Haynes wrote on X.

Herro is currently in the final year of his four-year, $120 million contract, making $33 million for the 2026-27 NBA season. Right now, he is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Whether that be in Milwaukee, his hometown, or in any other franchise remains to be seen.

In the 2025-26 season, he averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game in 33 games, while shooting 48.0% from the field and a terrfic 91.7% from the free-throw line.

Herro struggled with lingering foot and ankle injuries, missing out on the Heat’s late playoff push. That injury may have played a role in why the Heat decided to part ways with him.

For now, there is much uncertainty for the Bucks after the Giannis deal as they navigate the franchise’s next chapter without the 13-year star that led them to the NB championship in 2021.

Tyler Herro Could Land In Another Eastern Conference Contender

While the Giannis trade would only be finalized on July 6, the Bucks are still looking at the trade market to possibly extract more assets from their players.

According to Amick, the Bucks knew Herro had a “robust market” and that contenders such as the Detroit Pistons are willing to negotiate a deal to bring him in next season.

“Herro is believed to have a robust market, with the Detroit Pistons among the many teams interested in him. Since this trade won’t be finalized until July 6, it remains possible for additional teams to take part in its final construction,” Amick reported.

If he lands in Detroit, Herro could play in a rising contender that lacks on elite on-ball creation outside of Cade Cunningham.

The Pistons were in the second round of the playoffs but lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7.

For now, Herro and the rest of the league are waiting to see what would happen next in the offseason after the big Giannis domino falls.