Bucks’ Tyler Herro Facing Legal Dispute With Ex After Trade

Tyler Herro is entering a new chapter of his NBA career after moving from the Miami Heat to the Milwaukee Bucks in a blockbuster offseason trade involving Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The 26-year-old guard is now preparing for his first season in Milwaukee after establishing himself as a key player in Miami. Herro won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2022 and has become one of the prominent pieces of the Bucks following the major offseason move.

Away from the court, Herro also shares two children with fitness influencer Katya Elise Henry. The former couple welcomed a daughter in 2021 and a son in 2023 after nearly seven years together.

Against that backdrop, Herro’s personal situation has now become a significant development away from basketball.

Tyler Herro And Katya Elise Henry Face Custody Dispute

Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry are involved in a legal dispute over custody and child support for their two children, according to court records reviewed by “TMZ.”

Herro initially filed a petition seeking a formal parenting schedule and a determination of his child support obligations. In his filing, the Milwaukee Bucks guard said he had been voluntarily providing financial support to Henry since their child’s birth.

Herro dismissed that case several days later. Henry then filed her own petition seeking primary custody of the children and court-ordered financial support.

Henry claimed in her filing that she had been the primary caregiver and had made most of the decisions concerning the children. She also stated that she wanted the children to maintain a relationship with their father.

However, Henry requested temporary and permanent safeguards for the children. Her filing referred to Herro’s “historical conduct,” while also stating that she “intentionally omitted” specific details out of respect for him.

Those references are claims contained in Henry’s court filing and have not been established as facts.

Henry also pointed to what she described as a significant disparity in the former couple’s incomes, citing Herro’s earnings as a professional basketball player.

The custody and support case remains ongoing, with no final outcome reported.

Beyond the courtroom dispute, the timing adds another layer to an already significant period in Herro’s career.

Tyler Herro Begins New Chapter With Milwaukee Bucks

The legal dispute comes as Tyler Herro prepares to begin his first season with the Milwaukee Bucks following one of the NBA’s biggest offseason moves.

Herro was sent to Milwaukee as part of the blockbuster trade that moved Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat. The deal marked a major change for both franchises and placed Herro in a new situation after several seasons in South Beach.

For the Bucks, Herro arrives as an established NBA scorer and a former Sixth Man of the Year. His move also gives him an opportunity to take on a fresh role as Milwaukee builds around its new roster.

The transition comes while the custody and support proceedings involving Henry remain unresolved. The former couple’s two children are at the center of the ongoing legal process.

Herro and Henry began their relationship around the start of his NBA career and later became parents to two children.

Their separation has now moved into the court system as both sides address parenting and financial arrangements.

For Herro, the coming months will therefore involve adjusting to a new team while the personal legal matter continues. At this stage, the case remains ongoing and there has been no reported final ruling on custody or child support.