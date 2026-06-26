Bucks’ Tyler Herro Makes Questionable Remarks About History

Tyler Herro is fresh from getting traded from the Miami Heat to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of the blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo deal before the 2026 NBA Draft on Monday.

Just a few days after the trade, Herro was seen in a stream with Adin Ross, where he talked about his beliefs and delivered questionable remarks about history, something he does not believe in.

“I don’t believe in history…Hell no,” Herro said. “I don’t believe in everything that happened past 1950.

“How do we know? They said [Christopher] Columbus came in 1492, how do we know that?” he added.

Christopher Columbus was regarded as the man who discovered America. He made his first landfall in the Americas on October 12, 1492, when they stepped foot in the Bahamas.

Herro’s remark is a highly contentious one, as many events have happened before 1950, including World War 1 and World War 2.

Nevertheless, Herro remains one of the most coveted assets in the Giannis trade saga, which was said to have lasted over 13 months.

Herro battled through numerous foot injuries, only playing 33 games in the 2025-2026 season with the Miami Heat, averaging 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Bucks traded Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat in exchange for Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, and a massive draft capital that includes the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, which became Nate Ament, an unprotected 2031 first-round pick, an unprotected 2033 first-round pick, a 2030 first-round pick swap, and a 2033 second-round pick.

In Milwaukee, Herro will play in his hometown, having grown up in the suburb of Greenfield, Wisconsin.

However, he continues to be in trade rumors as the Bucks could still shop him to extract more assets from the initial Giannis deal.

Tyler Herro’s Feelings Revealed After Trade To Milwaukee

Tyler Herro’s feelings were revealed after he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this week. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Herro was ecstatic to play for his hometown team. It was something he had always imagined.

“Sources: Tyler Herro is thrilled about a fresh start and playing for his hometown team, the Milwaukee Bucks. Herro always envisioned returning home at some point during his NBA career,” Haynes on X, hours after the Giannis deal was announced.

If Herro stays in Milwaukee, he would be playing alongside young Ryan Rollins, who broke out for the Bucks last year.

Another Eastern Conference Team Has Interest In Tyler Herro

While Herro is waiting for Giannis deal to be formalized, an Eastern Conference contender is already targeting Herro, a former Sixth Man of the Year winner, from Milwaukee.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Detroit Pistons have their eyes set on Herro this offseason.

“League sources say Detroit continues to express trade interest in Milwaukee’s soon-to-be acquired Tyler Herro,” he wrote on X. “The Bucks are expected to listen to offers but could also elect to keep Herro.”

With Reaves now sure to stay in LA, as was long believed to be his clear preference, league sources say Detroit continues to express trade interest in Milwaukee's soon-to-be acquired Tyler Herro. The Bucks are expected to listen to offers but could also elect to keep Herro. https://t.co/KQ5oMhIe9M — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 24, 2026

Herro would only be officially a part of the Bucks on July 6, when the trade will be formalized.

Until then, Herro’s future remains uncertain.