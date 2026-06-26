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Bucks’ Tyler Herro Makes Questionable Remarks About History

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Tyler Herro, Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis trade
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Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat looks on after the game between the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Tyler Herro is fresh from getting traded from the Miami Heat to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of the blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo deal before the 2026 NBA Draft on Monday. 

Just a few days after the trade, Herro was seen in a stream with Adin Ross, where he talked about his beliefs and delivered questionable remarks about history, something he does not believe in. 

“I don’t believe in history…Hell no,” Herro said. “I don’t believe in everything that happened past 1950. 

“How do we know? They said [Christopher] Columbus came in 1492, how do we know that?” he added. 

Christopher Columbus was regarded as the man who discovered America. He made his first landfall in the Americas on October 12, 1492, when they stepped foot in the Bahamas. 

Herro’s remark is a highly contentious one, as many events have happened before 1950, including World War 1 and World War 2. 

Nevertheless, Herro remains one of the most coveted assets in the Giannis trade saga, which was said to have lasted over 13 months. 

Herro battled through numerous foot injuries, only playing 33 games in the 2025-2026 season with the Miami Heat, averaging  20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Bucks traded Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat in exchange for Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, and a massive draft capital that includes the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, which became Nate Ament, an unprotected 2031 first-round pick, an unprotected 2033 first-round pick, a 2030 first-round pick swap, and a 2033 second-round pick. 

In Milwaukee, Herro will play in his hometown, having grown up in the suburb of Greenfield, Wisconsin. 

However, he continues to be in trade rumors as the Bucks could still shop him to extract more assets from the initial Giannis deal. 

Tyler Herro’s Feelings Revealed After Trade To Milwaukee

Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball against Corey Kispert #24 of the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Tyler Herro’s feelings were revealed after he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this week. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Herro was ecstatic to play for his hometown team. It was something he had always imagined. 

“Sources: Tyler Herro is thrilled about a fresh start and playing for his hometown team, the Milwaukee Bucks. Herro always envisioned returning home at some point during his NBA career,” Haynes on X, hours after the Giannis deal was announced. 

If Herro stays in Milwaukee, he would be playing alongside young Ryan Rollins, who broke out for the Bucks last year. 

Another Eastern Conference Team Has Interest In Tyler Herro

Miami Heat v Houston Rockets

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 21: Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat shoots a layup against Amen Thompson #1 of the Houston Rockets during the game between the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

While Herro is waiting for Giannis deal to be formalized, an Eastern Conference contender is already targeting Herro, a former Sixth Man of the Year winner, from Milwaukee. 

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Detroit Pistons have their eyes set on Herro this offseason. 

“League sources say Detroit continues to express trade interest in Milwaukee’s soon-to-be acquired Tyler Herro,” he wrote on X. “The Bucks are expected to listen to offers but could also elect to keep Herro.”

Herro would only be officially a part of the Bucks on July 6, when the trade will be formalized. 

Until then, Herro’s future remains uncertain. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Bucks’ Tyler Herro Makes Questionable Remarks About History

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