Bucks All-Star Tyler Herro Punched in Face by Former Teammate in Las Vegas

In this case, what happens in Vegas definitely won’t stay in Vegas, and it could end up being 1 of the biggest scandals of the NBA offseason.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro was punched in the face by former teammate and Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo on Friday, with both in Las Vegas for the start of the NBA Summer League.

“Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro got into a physical altercation in Las Vegas on Friday in which Adebayo struck Herro, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on his official X account. “The altercation occurred at a practice court in a Las Vegas hotel this morning, sources said — starting when Adebayo approached Herro about comments the guard made critiquing the center on social media after their seven-year run in Miami ended.”

Herro was traded from the Heat to the Bucks on July 6 in a deal that brought 2-time NBA MVP forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami in exchange for Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, Kasparas Jakucionis, Nate Ament, a 2030 1st round pick, a 2031 1st round pick, a 2033 1st round pick and a 2033 2nd round pick.

“There was a physical altercation between Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro this morning at a hotel here in Vegas, I was able to speak with the Miami Heat and they are aware of the incident and have no comment,” NBA reporter Chris Haynes wrote on his official X account.

Herro, a Wisconsin native, was in a video posted to the NBA on Prime official X account just 20 minutes before Charania’s report came out.

“Yo Milwaukee, Tyler Herro here at Summer League … we’ve got some young, promising dudes and I’m excited to be here and help them along the way, representing this city and state like none other,” Herro said. “Let’s get to it.”

What Tyler Herro Posted About Bam Adebayo

The beef between Herro and Adebayo appears to have stemmed from a leaked conversation between Herro and a fan via direct message in which Herro seems to throw shade at Adebayo, who makes approximately $60 million per year.

“You should get paid $60 Million to be a top tier defender on some nights?” Herro wrote. “I’m just wondering.”

During a podcast appearance shortly before the trade, Adebayo responded to a question about which of his teammates he thought would have his back 1st in a fight.

“Tyler Herro,” Adebayo said. “Because we have the longest relationship.”

“I’m coming (to have your back),” Herro said.

Tale of the Tape: Tyler Herro vs. Bam Adebayo

If Adebayo did strike Herro, it’s hardly what seems like a fair fight on paper.

Herro, 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, was a 1st-round pick (No. 19 overall) by the Heat out of Kentucky in the 2019 NBA Draft. He was the 2022 NBA Comeback Player of the Year and earned his 1st NBA All-Star appearance in 2025. He’s playing on a 4-year, $120 million contract extension he signed before the 2022-23 season.

Adebayo, 6-foot-9 and 255 pounds, was a 1st-round pick (No. 14 overall) by the Heat out of Kentucky in the 2017 NBA Draft. He’s a 3-time NBA All-Star and 6-time All-NBA Defensive Team selection. He’s playing on a 3-year, $160.3 million contract extension he signed before the 2024-25 seasons.

Together, Herro and Adebayo helped lead the Heat to 2 NBA Finals appearances, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and losing to the Denver Nuggets in 2023.