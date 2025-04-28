Tyrese Haliburton Sends Message to Bucks Damian Lillard After Injury

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a crushing loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 on Sunday night, with the final score settling in at 129-103. Making matters even worse, the Bucks lost Damian Lillard for the remainder of the season after he suffered a torn Achilles in the first quarter of this contest. After the game, star Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton sent a quick message to Lillard in the wake of his injury.

Lillard had just worked his way back to the court for Milwaukee after he missed a month of action due to deep vein thrombosis (also known as blood clots) in his right leg. While that ailment was initially expected to prevent Lillard from playing again this season, he ended up making a remarkable recovery that allowed him to make his return to action in Game 2 against the Pacers. However, after suffering a torn Achilles, his season is officially over now.

Tyrese Haliburton wishes Damian Lillard a speedy recovery

The Bucks were hoping that Lillard’s return would help them give the Pacers a run for their money in their first-round series, but he is out of this series almost as quickly as he entered it. Lillard struggled in his return to the court as he attempted to shake off the rust, scoring 14 points in Game 2 and just seven in Game 3, although that was Milwaukee’s lone win in the series so far. Lillard didn’t score in the six minutes he played in Game 4 before he was forced off the court.

With Lillard out of the picture, Indiana coasted to victory. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 23 points, while Andre Nembhard scored 20 himself. Haliburton posted a near triple-double, scoring 17 points, dishing out 15 assists, and hauling in eight rebounds. Rather than immediately celebrating the win after the final buzzer sounded, though, Haliburton offered his best wishes to Lillard, saying he hopes he has a speedy recovery from this serious injury.

“Before y’all ask any questions, I went to send my thoughts and prayers to Dame,” Haliburton said as he opened his postgame press conference. “What you see between us is competing, and you hate to see that happen, especially to a guy who’s went through a lot, and he’s given it his all to come out here and play after a scary health issue. It’s well-documented, the love I have for that guy. Hate to see that happen to anybody, and wishing him the best moving forward.”

Bucks Looking to Stay Alive in Game 5 With Season on the Line

After losing Game 4, the Bucks now find themselves trailing 3-1 in their series with the Pacers. And, making matters even worse, they have lost one of their top players in Lillard, which will make rallying against Indiana to advance to the second round even more difficult. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been great this series, as he’s averaging 33.8 points, 14.3 rebounds, and five assists per game, but he needs someone to step up and help him.

Going on the road and attempting to stave off elimination in Game 5 is going to be a tall task, especially now that Lillard’s season is over. Milwaukee will look to see if they can recover and get themselves back on track, as tip-off for their upcoming contest is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 29.