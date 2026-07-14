Will Tyler Herro Pursue Legal Action Against Bam Adebayo? Shams Reveals Answer

Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo figured in an altercation that resulted in the Miami Heat star punching the now-Milwaukee Bucks guard in the face in Las Vegas.

The punch has become one of the biggest stories in the offseason as a fallout between close teammates came as a shock, considering that Herro was only traded to the Bucks last month.

Adebayo’s actions certainly could be a ground for a possible lawsuit. The question is, will Herro pursue one against his former teammate?



The answer: no, at least for now.

Tyler Herro Will Not Pursue Legal Action Against Bam Adebayo

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, who broke the news of Herro’s trade to the Bucks as part of the blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to Miami, Herro and Adebayo both want to move on from the altercation.

“There is a belief that [there is] surveillance footage to be reviewed, but at this point no investigation from the NBA. Tyler Herro not pursuing any legal action as of right now, of course,” Charania said on ESPN’s NBA Today.

Charania added that Herro and Adebayo’s relationship soured over the past season, boiling over to the offseason to a point where Adebayo confronted Herro in his face.

“Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo have clearly have some sort of falling out that potentially began last season.. my understanding is both Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo want to move on from this situation,” Charania added.

The incident happened on July 10, stemming from leaked Instagram direct messages where Herro allegedly criticized Adebayo’s contract and performance.

Both the Heat and the Bucks were reportedly aware of what happened, but there were no statements from them.

The Bucks traded Giannis and Bobby Portis to the Heat for Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kasparas Jakučionis, alongside draft assets such as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2030 first-round pick swap, and a 2033 second-round pick.

Tyler Herro Did Not Get Any Serious Injury From The Bam Adebayo Punch

The Bucks received good news from the incident as Tyler Herro did not sustain any significant injury from the attack by Adebayo in Las Vegas.

Charania reported that Herro was hit with a fist in the face during the fight. Meanwhile, Adebayo did not receive any blow.

“There was nothing as far as I’m told as far as an injury or a noticeable cut on Tyler Herro,” Charania said. “But there was a strike to the face area, and now we’ll see how much the league, the players union, what involvement they’re going to have here in the coming days.”

Herro is expected to be a valuable piece for the Bucks next season, after averaging 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game in the 2025-2026 NBA season with the Heat.

The Bucks are currently in rebuilding mode as they open their post-Giannis era with the assets they got from the Heat.

Herro will also start a new chapter in his career after playing the past seven seasons with the Heat, which included two NBA Finals stints.