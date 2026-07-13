Former All-NBA Center Says he Wants LeBron James to Play for the Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are trying to find a way to sign LeBron James. Now that James has decided he is done playing for the Lakers, several teams are trying to bring him in. James has a list of teams that he has narrowed his choices down to.

Minnesota is one of the teams. However, several reports indicate that they are one of the least likely teams to sign James. James seems to prefer heading to the Eastern Conference, where it might be easier to get to the NBA Finals. Still, the Wolves are holding out hope.

One former All-NBA center thinks the Timberwolves would be the best place for James to play.

Demarcus Cousins Wants LeBron James to Play for the Timberwolves

During a Summer League game between the Kings and the Wizards, Cousins says he wants James to play with Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves.

“You know where I would like him to go? Minnesota. I want to see Bron in Minnesota with Ant Man. I think Bron in Minnesota with Ant Man would be must-watch TV. They added LaMelo Ball, who’s also another exciting player. You put those three characters together, I think we in for some good ball, and possibly a championship run.”

Over the past few years, Minnesota has come very close to making the Finals. Adding James, along with LaMelo Ball, could end up making the team good enough to get out of the Western Conference. Of course, James would have to be comfortable taking the veteran’s minimum.

It’s unlikely that James ends up signing with the Wolves, but if they could convince him that his veteran presence could give him another championship ring, perhaps they can pull it off. There is still no timetable for when James will announce his decision.

The Timberwolves Have Already Made Most of Their Offseason Moves

Minnesota has already done most of their work this summer. The roster they have assembled will pretty much be the roster they carry into next season. That is the case, unless they are able to convince James to sign in Minnesota. That would be a major move.

The big move that the Timberwolves made this summer was sending Julius Randle away in order to bring in Ball. Ball will give Minnesota at true point guard, which is not something they had last season. That was the biggest hole in their roster. So, they traded Naz Reid and some draft picks in exchange for him.

Adding James would give them a much tougher offense to deal with, although the defense would take a hit. Last season, Minnesota had the 13th-best offense in the NBA. That should go up with the addition of Ball. James would probably push that offense close to a top-five offense if he were to play in Minnesota.