Anthony Edwards’ Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Anthony Edwards is one of the biggest stars in the NBA, and he’s been leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to victories ever since being drafted to the team with their No. 1 overall pick during the 2020 NBA draft. One never knows how a No. 1 pick will turn out, but this one has been all roses, with Edwards averaging 21.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 223 games during his initial three seasons in the NBA.

While Edwards’ story is fascinating on the court, it’s equally interesting off the court. Let’s get into a handful of personal facts about Edwards that give insight into his family and who he is as a person.

1. Anthony Edwards Was Raised By His Mother & Grandmother

Anthony Edwards was born on August 5, 2001, in Atlanta, Georgia. According to Britannica, he was raised by his mother, Chrisha Yvette Edwards, and maternal grandmother, Shirley Edwards.

Britannica adds that Edwards’ father “was largely absent from his son’s life” while growing up.

2. His Mother and Grandmother Passed Away When Anthony Edwards Was 14 Years Old

Sadly, Edwards lost his mother and grandmother when he was just 14 years old, which left him him under the guardianship of his older brother and sister. In a feature about Edwards for ESPN published in November 2020, Edwards talked about the impact of the loss on him and how it was difficult for him to trust after losing both of them.

“There are only two people who are going to get my all, but that’s over with,” he said, according to ESPN. “Nobody’s going to get it.”

3. He Uses His Mother and Grandmother’s Death as Motivation in His Career

Edwards’ brother, Bubba, told ESPN that after the two passed away, he promised to make them proud. His mother and grandmother were supportive of his career and went to all of his games from childhood, ESPN adds.

In an interview with 247sports, Edwards also said that he uses his mother and grandmother’s death as motivation in his NBA career. “That just made me go harder because I know they would want to see me at the top so that made me go harder really that’s all that was,” he said in the January 2020 interview. “Now, I got to take care of my family.”

4. The No. 5 Has a Significant Meaning to Him

According to The Basketball Network, Edwards chose “to wear jersey No. 5 in college to honor the day his mother and grandma passed away.” His number with the Timberwolves is still No. 5.

The number “represents a part of him that got him here. It also serves as a remembrance of, and a tribute to, what he has lost along the way,” the New York Times noted in an August 2023 feature on Edwards.

5. He Has Several Children

According to In Touch Weekly, Edwards is “confirmed to have three children with three different women, and he is reportedly the father of a fourth child with a fourth woman.” He is the father to three daughters: Aislynn, Aris Ariel Carlyle and Aubri Summer Howard.

Anthony discussed fatherhood in Netflix’s Starting 5 docuseries, stating, “I can’t speak on fatherhood as a whole but, as of right now, it’s just the best feeling … in the world for sure. That’s my little girl. I’ve got to pick her up and walk around with her and hold her and talk to her.”