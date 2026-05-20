Anthony Edwards’ Wolves Future Takes Unexpected Turn After Major Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves fell short in the second round of the playoffs this year. Having made back-to-back Western Conference finals, it raises a tough question of whether the roster’s peak has reached its limits.

The bigger question is the long-term outlook for their young superstar Anthony Edwards. Despite strong postseason performances and what can be described as a competitive core, the franchise has yet to break through to the NBA Finals.

Internal worries may start to creep in that the current supporting cast may not be enough to satisfy the ambitions of Edwards.

According to Timberwolves insider Darren Wolfson, while Edwards is not signaling an end to his stint in Minnesota, the possibility lingers in the back of the organization’s mind.

“We are nowhere near [Edwards leaving] that point, but the fear is there,” Wolfson said. “So Ant, I’m sure deep down knows that he can’t get to where he wants to get to with this roster.”

Edwards is still on a massive contract and entering his prime. The Timberwolves front office led by president of basketball operations Tim Connelly will have to answer any doubts about the franchise losing a championship-caliber edge.

Anthony Edwards’ Future in Minnesota

The good news is that Minnesota need not worry as of now about Edwards future. But they will have to play their cards right or face the possibility of losing him.

Edwards signed a rookie-scale extension in 2023. The contract is valued at $224.6 million and runs through the 2028-29 season. No team at this point will want to pry him off at this point with that huge money.

However, Edwards is only 24 and when his contract runs out, he will be 27 years old—his peak prime. That is what the Timberwolves have to fear if they don’t convince their superstar to stay.

The West is seeing a surge of top teams like the two conference finalists the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. While the Timberwolves can match these teams to an extent, they are below the pecking order in terms of having what it takes to win a championship.

What Can Minnesota Do to Keep Star

Minnesota under head coach Chris Finch has built a defensive identity. It has made it a tough and resilient team. However, with so much emphasis on the defensive side of the game, Edwards has been left with the only real offensive arsenal. They have leaned heavily on that and teams know that.

The supporting core of Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels is solid but they are missing a co-star that can take them above their current level. As Wolfson noted, Edwards himself recognizes the limitations in chasing a title with the current group.

There are talks about making a move for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. He will be on the radar for many teams as it appears the Bucks are ready to move on.

The situation between the Greek superstar and the Bucks is something Minnesota can learn from. The franchise failed to build a competing core around him after the 2021 championship run.

The relationship between Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee front office turned sour in recent years. Minnesota will hope it doesn’t come to that with Edwards.