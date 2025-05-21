Shannon Jackson, Anthony Edwards’ Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts

Shannon Jackson is the girlfriend of Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards. They have been dating publicly for several years.

Here’s what you need to know about Anthony Edwards’ girlfriend, Shannon Jackson:

1. Anthony Edwards & Shannon Jackson Started Dating in 2020

The year 2020 was a big one for Anthony Edwards. Shortly after he was drafted No. 1 overall by the Timberwolves, Edwards went public with his longtime girlfriend.

Jackson wrote, “Together forever any problem you got I got it ✌🏽💕,” on Instagram with a picture of the happy couple.

Edwards would not win the Rookie of the Year honors, but would make All-Rookie First Team and make steady strides in the following years.

2. They Have A Daughter Together

Edwards and Jackson welcomed their first child, a daughter named Aislynn, on March 1, 2024.

In March 2025, the happy couple hosted a ladybug-themed party to honor their child’s first birthday.

Jackson wrote on Instagram, “Happy FIRST BIRTHDAY 🐞🐞🐞!! Words can’t describe how much you’ve brought us peace ,waking up to your smile every morning is like a breathe of fresh air !! I’m so happy to call you MY daughter OUR ladybug & your daddys “Aisy Paisy” ! Wow ONE I can’t believe it’s already here an We got a lifetime to go! I love you my little DIVA the only person who can turn the whole house upside down quicker than me! 😂 I love you 🐞 !Today we party, you cry if you want too my Pisces Princess 👸🏽🐞‼🐞‼️‼️ ! 3.1.24 💕.”

3. She Also Shares A Son With A Rapper

Shannon Jackson also has a child with rapper Chief Keef, a son named Krue Karter.

She regularly posts pictures of her son on social media, with her Instagram bio reading: “I just love being a mom.” Shannon also regularly posts clips of Krue playing basketball, including a game-winning buzzer-beater that he made in 2024.

4. She Is OK With Edwards Having Other Kids

According to In Touch Weekly, Edwards has “three children with three different women” and has a fourth child with a fourth different woman. He is also the father to three daughters: Aislynn, Aris Ariel Carlyle and Aubri Summer Howard.

The All-Star guard discussed fatherhood in Netflix’s Starting 5 docuseries, stating, “I can’t speak on fatherhood as a whole but, as of right now, it’s just the best feeling … in the world for sure. That’s my little girl. I’ve got to pick her up and walk around with her and hold her and talk to her.”

Shannon said in October 2024 that she has no issue with Edwards being a baby daddy to other children, and that he’d love him regardless.

5. She Never Misses a Timberwolves Game

They say behind every successful man is a woman. Shannon has been by Edwards’ side through thick and thin for the better part of five years.

Shannon also traveled to Paris for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which marked Edwards’ first Olympic experience. Throughout the trip, she shared several photos on Instagram and was seen courtside during Team USA’s games. Edwards helped Team USA capture a fifth consecutive gold medal with his excellent play on both ends of the floor.