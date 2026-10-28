Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Faces $304 Million Problem After Injury News

Anthony Edwards‘ latest knee injury could cost him more than a shot at the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award or another individual honor.

It could also cost the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar his chance at a looming four-year, $304 million supermax contract extension.

Edwards is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Thursday, Oct. 29, after additional imaging revealed an issue requiring treatment.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Edwards could miss up to two months. The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski subsequently indicated his absence could extend beyond that estimate.

A lengthy recovery threatens to push Edwards below the NBA’s 65-game eligibility threshold for major postseason awards, potentially delaying his next massive payday.

Anthony Edwards’ Supermax Eligibility Takes Major Hit

Play

During a discussion of Edwards’ injury on his podcast, Krawczynski explained how the expected absence could affect the Timberwolves star’s next contract.

Edwards played just 61 games last season, falling short of the minimum required for All-NBA consideration.

He entered the 2026-27 season needing to earn All-NBA honors, win MVP or claim Defensive Player of the Year to qualify for a designated veteran extension.

That agreement could be worth approximately $304 million over four years, beginning with the 2029-30 season.

With another extended absence looming, Edwards’ path to that payday has become considerably more difficult.

“Because he will not meet the games threshold to qualify for that, he could still sign an extension for less money,” Krawczynski said.

Edwards could instead wait another season, pursue a qualifying honor and attempt to regain supermax eligibility.

However, that approach would delay his next extension.

“There is no question that it does have an immediate financial ramification for Anthony Edwards and for the Timberwolves,” Krawczynski said.

Tim Connelly Explains Decision to Proceed With Surgery

Play

Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly addressed Edwards’ injury Wednesday, revealing that new imaging following Monday’s game against Cleveland prompted the decision.

“The imaging from yesterday showed an issue that we want to get addressed quickly,” Connelly said during his media availability.

“Our only concern is his long-term health.”

Connelly clarified that the problem does not involve Edwards’ meniscus, describing the procedure as an arthroscopic cleanup.

He also explained why surgery wasn’t pursued during the offseason.

“We’ve had a bunch of imaging since this summer, and it changed as of yesterday,” Connelly said.

Edwards, who scored 47 points against Cleveland, wanted to play Wednesday against Golden State despite the latest findings.

“He’s doing this kicking and screaming,” Connelly said.

The Timberwolves executive declined to establish a recovery timetable but expressed confidence that Edwards would return this season.

“We don’t think it’s going to be something that’s going to cost him the season,” he said.

Minnesota plans to provide an update following Thursday’s procedure.

Timberwolves Face Uncertainty Beyond Edwards’ Recovery

Edwards opened the season averaging 33.3 points through four games, helping Minnesota build a 3-1 record.

His absence presents an immediate challenge for coach Chris Finch, who must replace the production of one of the league’s most explosive scorers.

Krawczynski noted that Minnesota would have welcomed the opportunity to secure Edwards with another long-term extension after this season.

He also emphasized Edwards’ strong relationships with Connelly and team ownership.

Even if the injury prevents Edwards from qualifying for the supermax, he would remain eligible to negotiate a smaller extension.

The question is whether he would accept that financial security or wait another year for another shot at the larger contract.

For now, Minnesota is focused on getting its franchise player healthy.

But the time Edwards spends recovering could shape his next contract decision — and potentially push a $304 million payday further into the future.