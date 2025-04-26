Anthony Edwards Issues Challenge to Julius Randle After Timberwolves Win

On Friday, April 25, the Minnesota Timberwolves took a 2-1 lead in their opening playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers. Minnesota had five players end the game with double-digit scoring efforts.

Julius Randle was among the Timberwolves’ most impactful performers. The veteran forward ended the night with 22 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists while also getting to the free-throw line on 10 occasions. However, it would appear that Anthony Edwards wants to see more aggression from the three-time All-Star.

“Julius gotta shoot more,” Edwards said. “He took 13 shots…He was incredible from the field and only took 13 shots. We need him to shoot like 10 more shots.”

Edwards has been dominant to begin the playoffs. During Friday’s game, he put up 29 points along with 8 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 steals. His production has been a genuine catalyst for Chris Finch’s team and is a primary reason why Minnesota currently leads the playoff series.

Nevertheless, Randle must show more assertiveness when looking for his jumper. The Lakers are going to hit back hard. As such, Minnesota must know it can count of Randle to help carry the scoring load and keep defenses honest when they try to load up onto Edwards.

Timberwolves’ HC Praises Jaden McDaniels

Another player who shone vs. the Lakers was Jaden McDaniels. He ended the night as Minnesota’s top scorer with 30 points, while also playing some high-level defense throughout the night. That two-way showing earned McDaniels some praise from Finch after the game.

“I think that was a career high for him; it couldn’t have come at a better time,” Finch said. “He was in the flow for everything, he was super aggressive, we found him and I thought he and Julius did an excellent job of setting the tone today.”

Postseason success is heavily predicated on team effort. The more players that step up and contribute at a high level, the greater the chance a team has of progressing deeper in the tournament. McDaniels has set a high bar for himself, but there’s no doubt he’s capable of replicating that performance.

Timberwolves Series Likely to Go Seven Games

Minnesota’s series against the Lakers doesn’t look like it’s going to end quickly. Both teams are highly talented with elite stars leading the charge. And while the Lakers have the best player in the series in Luka Doncic, they lack the continuity and defensive upside of Finch’s team.

As such, it would appear the pendulum is going to keep swinging back and forth each time these two teams go toe-to-toe. A game seven projects as the most likely outcome for what is fast becoming one of the more entertaining first-round series this year.

Edwards will undoubtedly be driven to repay Doncic for knocking him out of the playoffs last season. However, LeBron James will surely seek to exert a growing influence on the series as it continues to become more competitive.

Regardless of who comes out the winner, this matchup is shaping up to be one that we watch back on “hardwood classics” in 15- to 20-year time.