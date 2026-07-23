Anthony Edwards & LaMelo Ball Called LeBron For Wolves Pitch

The Minnesota Timberwolves are still holding out hope that they’ll have a chance to add LeBron James via free agency. Most reports and prediction markets rank Minnesota distantly behind other teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Golden State Warriors in the pecking order. However, that hasn’t stopped the Timberwolves from trying to give their best shot at recruiting the all-time great.

The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski reported that Minnesota’s star back court of Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball have both reached out with phone calls. Reports have circulated about whether the Timberwolves still believe they have a chance or if their stars actually reached out personally to recruit LeBron, like what other teams have done.

This report makes it clear that Edwards and Ball both had relatively recent conversations with James about Minnesota. Pundits like Max Kellerman believe that the Timberwolves offer LeBron the best chance to contend for a title behind Edwards’ star power.

Elite defenders Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels would also help James fit in without having to worry about his defensive flaws at an older age. Phone conversations can’t change anything unless LeBron is impressed by the pitch. Unfortunately, Minnesota remains a secondary team among all interested suitors to land James.

Why Timberwolves Are Underdog For LeBron James

Cleveland and Miami have been viewed as the top favorites to land LeBron via Polymarket and insider reports. One constant story claims that James wants to leave the Western Conference after his Los Angeles Lakers have fallen short in the loaded conference of contenders.

Minnesota and Golden State both suffer from being West teams at a time when the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs have dominant young rosters. This leads to a belief that LeBron is going to sign with the Cavaliers or Heat to return to the Eastern Conference.

The Philadelphia 76ers are another interested East team, but they haven’t had the same momentum as the other two teams. Timberwolves fans know it’s a long shot that they’ll get James on the roster this offseason. However, it remains a good sign that new star Ball and franchise superstar Edwards believe in the team enough to recruit LeBron.

Timberwolves Have No Other Plans

The biggest moves done by Minnesota have already taken place from a financial perspective. Management traded Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets as a salary camp dump to improve their spending for free agency and the trade market.

Naz Reid was ultimately the player traded to the Charlotte Hornets for Ball to take the risk of adding a new franchise point guard. Part of the reason the Timberwolves badly want LeBron is that they can’t spend much more and he’s expected to take a smaller contract.

If James picks another team, Minnesota will likely not pull off any other moves unless a veteran wants to take a minimum to join them. LaMelo will be the big addition and must step up for any chance of title contention. The Timberwolves have invested all in on Ball and Edwards to win the franchise’s first NBA Championship.