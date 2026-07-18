Anthony Edwards Reveals Real Feelings on LeBron James to Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves may not be leading the race for LeBron James, but Anthony Edwards isn’t ready to stop recruiting.

During an appearance with ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi at Fanatics Fest in New York on Friday, the Timberwolves superstar candidly addressed Minnesota’s chances of landing the four-time NBA MVP before later delivering a lighthearted public pitch for James to bring his talents to Minneapolis.

Asked about reports linking the Timberwolves to James’ ongoing free agency, Edwards acknowledged the perception that Minnesota has fallen behind other contenders.

“I can’t… I have nothing to say about it because I seen his top three team so we’re not in it,” Edwards said.

Negandhi responded by suggesting James could still surprise everyone.

“That’s how I feel,” Edwards replied.

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The exchange reflected the growing belief around the league that while Minnesota remains in the mix, the Timberwolves are no longer viewed as one of the frontrunners for James’ services.

Anthony Edwards Still Made His Pitch

Edwards didn’t leave it there.

A short time later, while browsing trading cards at Topps’ booth during Fanatics Fest, Edwards was handed a LeBron James card. His reaction quickly turned into a public recruiting effort.

“Bron Bron, come to Minnesota,” Edwards said with a smile. “We got your card.”

The moment offered another glimpse into the Timberwolves’ desire to add one of the greatest players in NBA history to a roster that has established itself as a Western Conference contender.

Unlike Minnesota president Tim Connelly and coach Chris Finch, whose recent recruiting pitches centered on basketball fit, organizational stability and championship aspirations, Edwards’ message was far simpler.

It came directly from the franchise’s cornerstone.

Timberwolves Continue Recruiting Effort

Edwards’ comments came just days after Minnesota’s front office publicly made its own case for James.

Speaking earlier this week, Connelly said the Timberwolves’ roster and culture should appeal not only to James but to any elite free agent.

“We have the best coach. We have amazing fans,” Connelly said. “In the last couple of years, our success has been as good as anybody — outside of the guys who’ve won it all.”

Head coach Chris Finch also described Minnesota as an ideal basketball fit, pointing to the opportunity for James to play alongside Edwards while filling the team’s vacancy at power forward.

Despite those pitches, ESPN insider Shams Charania recently reported that James has entered what he described as “decision time” after gathering information from interested teams.

According to Charania, five teams remain under consideration: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors and the Timberwolves.

However, when discussing the race, Charania identified Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia as receiving the strongest focus, reinforcing the perception Edwards referenced on Friday.

Even so, Minnesota has yet to concede defeat.

From Connelly to Finch and now Edwards, the Timberwolves continue to present a united message that they believe their combination of talent, culture and championship potential is worthy of James’ consideration.

Whether that message ultimately changes the future Hall of Famer’s decision remains to be seen.

But if the recruitment is still alive, Minnesota’s biggest star made sure Friday that James heard one more invitation.