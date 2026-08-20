Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Hit With Massive Child-Support Bill

While Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards seems to have it all figured out on the court, where he’s become 1 of the biggest basketball stars in the world, his life off the court seems to have more than its fair share of drama.

The latest chapter came in a revelation from TMZ that Edwards has been ordered to pay $14,000 per month in child support to his ex, Alexandria Desroches, for a 3-year-old son Edwards admits he has never met face-to-face.

From TMZ on Thursday: “NBA star Anthony Edwards is now on the hook for $14K a month in child support to his ex, Alexandria Descroches, and the money is for a kid he claims he’s never even met. According to court docs, the amount was determined based on the Minnesota Timberwolves guard’s monthly income of nearly $4.8 million … and the figure represents a massive increase over the baseline amount of around $3,200 per month. Alexandria was asking for a higher amount in child support. In addition to child support, the judge ordered Anthony to take out a life insurance policy worth around $2.6 million with Alexandria named as the primary beneficiary … and pay Alexandria’s legal fees totaling more than $21K … the docs note Anthony admitted under oath that he never met his son in person and is not seeking to have any parenting time with the kid.”

Edwards, 25, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and signed a 5-year, $244.6 million contract extension with the Timberwolves before the 2023-24 season and reportedly makes another $23 million per year in lucrative endorsement deals with Adidas, Prada, and Sprite, among others.

Looking at Anthony Edwards’ Messy Personal Life

Desroches isn’t the only woman Edwards is paying child support to.

Edwards pays $3,000 per month in child support to another ex, Ayesha Howard, with whom he has a 2-year-old daughter born in October 2024. He also has a child with another ex, Daja Carlyle — a daughter born in September 2023. Edwards’ child with Desroches was born in October 2023.

Edwards married his longtime fiancée, Shannon Jackson, in July. The couple has a daughter who was born in March 2024.

Edwards Could Become NBA’s Highest-Paid Player

There’s a chance Edwards’ next contract could make him the highest-paid player in NBA history.

If Edwards earns All-NBA honors in 2026-27, he’ll be eligible to sign a rare supermax extension in the summer of 2027 — what’s projected to be either a 4-year, $300 million contract or a 5-year, $395 million contract.