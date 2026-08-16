Anthony Edwards Delivers Championship Reality Check After LaMelo Ball Trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves acquired LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets this offseason.

Ball is set to form a dynamic duo with fellow 2020 draft class member Anthony Edwards, who has turned into one of the best players in the NBA today.

The Timberwolves had to part ways with Julius Randle and Naz Reid to facilitate the Ball trade, putting the pressure of winning a championship as soon as possible.

Anthony Edwards on Timberwolves’ Championship Chances

Speaking to ESPN’s Rob Andrew Dongiapon during his visit to the Philippines recently, Anthony Edwards spoke about the expectations for the Minnesota Timberwolves next season.

Edwards was confident about their chances of beating the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. However, he would want to develop chemistry first with their overhauled roster before thinking about winning a championship.

“It would mean a lot (to win a championship)… But right now, I don’t think we’re thinking about winning the championship,” Edwards said. “It’s step by step. We got LaMelo, a new player, and a bunch of new pieces. So, we are just trying to build it together and I think we’re trying to gel it all together.”

The Timberwolves still need a starting power forward after failing to sign LeBron James in free agency. They have been linked to Jonathan Kuminga, but they are limited financially and can’t offer the young forward the contract he wants.

They have Trey Lyles, who played for Real Madrid last season. He has 131 career starts, but he’s more suited as a backup power forward.

While the Timberwolves upgraded at point guard with Ball, they have to find a way to replicate what they lost from trading Julius Randle and Naz Reid.

Timberwolves Roster Heading Into Training Camp

The Minnesota Timberwolves have 17 players on their current roster, leaving them with one open roster spot heading into training camp. They have 14 players signed to standard contracts and three players on two-way deals.

Here’s the current Timberwolves roster:

Donte DiVincenzo | Guard | No. 0

LaMelo Ball | Guard | No. 1

Jaden McDaniels | Forward | No. 3

Terrence Shannon Jr. | Forward | No. 4

Anthony Edwards | Guard | No. 5

Jaylen Clark | Guard | No. 7

Bones Hyland | Guard | No. 8

Josh Green | Forward | No. 10

Ayo Dosunmu | Guard | No. 13

Trey Kaufman-Renn | Forward | No. 14

Zyon Pullin | Guard | No. 15

Joan Beringer | Center | No. 19

Enrique Freeman | Forward | No. 25

Rudy Gobert | Center | No. 27

Isaiah Evans | Forward | No. 33

Trey Lyles | Forward | No. 41

Rocco Zikarsky | Center | No. 44

The Timberwolves’ likely starting lineup for next season could be LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Trey Lyles and Rudy Gobert. Maybe Ayo Dosunmu makes it a three-guard lineup, with McDaniels playing at power forward.

It’s going to be a very interesting season for the Timberwolves, especially if they can’t find a starting power forward this summer.