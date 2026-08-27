Anthony Edwards’ Role Recruiting Jonathan Kuminga Revealed Following Timberwolves Contract

Anthony Edwards is one of the best players in the NBA. At just 25 years of age, Edwards has turned himself into one of the most prominent scorers in the entire league. And while he’s carried his Minnesota Timberwolves to the playoffs in five consecutive seasons, the four-time NBA All-Star presumably wants more.

And as of Wednesday, he’ll now have the services of Jonathan Kuminga by his side. The new-look, Timberwolves have made a handful of roster moves this offseason in hopes of getting over the playoff-hump. The franchise is still seeking its first ever NBA championship.

Kuminga, who remained one of the top-players left on the free-agent-market, ultimately decided on the Timberwolves, signing a two-year, $12.4 million deal. The rumor-mill was in full swing over the past few months, as the basketball world wondered where Kuminga would wind up.

Anthony Edwards’ Role in Recruiting Jonathan Kuminga Exposed

It turns out Edwards played a major role in swaying Kuminga to sign with the Timberwolves.

“Anthony Edwards was a major part of the full-court recruiting press to sign Kuminga while Tim Connelly traveled to Miami for a four-hour meeting with Kuminga along with productive conversations between the wing and coach Chris Finch, per @ShamsCharania,” the post on X read on Kalshi Hoops (@KalshiHoops).

Per (Shams) Charania’s report, it sounds like Edwards helped push Kuminga over the edge to sign with the Timberwolves. It also, however, sounds like it was a true team-effort.

Tim Connelly is the president of basketball operations for the Timberwolves. He’s viewed as a well-respected executive in and around the league. Rich Paul, LeBron James’ agent, referred to Connelly as the one who was “on it” when discussing the possibility of James signing with Minnesota in free agency.

According to Charania, Connelly traveled to Miami, and partook in a four-hour meeting with Kuminga in hopes that the 23-year-old forward would sign with his team. The other crucial part of the report is that Kuminga had productive conversations with Timberwolves head coach, Chris Finch.

How Will Kuminga Fit on Timberwolves Roster?

This offseason, the Timberwolves roster has gone through a bit of an overhaul. Edwards will now share the backcourt with point guard, LaMelo Ball. In the process, Julius Randle and Naz Reid are no longer with team.

Since drafting Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Timberwolves have become a staple in the Western Conference playoff-picture. They’ve made the playoffs in five consecutive seasons. This includes back-to-back trips to the Western Conference Finals in 2024 and 2025.

Kuminga will presumably join Edwards, Ball, Jaden McDaniels, and Rudy Gobert in the starting lineup. He’ll likely push Ayo Dosunmo to the bench, helping add to the depth of this already talented roster.

Kuminga only played in 36 games last season, averaging 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game between the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks. While his playing time in the NBA has been limited since being drafted No. 7 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, the ceiling is still extremely high for Kuminga.