Hi, Subscriber

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Reveals Telling Detail Of Relationship With LaMelo Ball

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors - Game Three
Getty
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 10, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Anthony Edwards will be teammates with close friend LaMelo Ball with the Minnesota Timberwolves next season. Ball was traded to the Timberwolves last month, creating potentially one of the best one-two punches in the NBA

As early as now, Edwards and Ball are already working on their chemistry for the Timberwolves next season. Edwards revealed on his appearance at Fanatics Fest that Ball has been in his house over the past few days to discuss basketball and bond before being teammates in Minnesota. 

“We’ve actually been at the house the last two days, so yeah,” Edwards said. “I’m rushing back to Minnesota so we can kick it a little more.

Anthony Edwards Talks About Building Chemistry In The Offseason

GettyMinnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards reacts during a game. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Edwards said that chemistry is important in the NBA, just like in the AAU circuit, where knowing a teammate gives a team an immense advantage against the competition. 

 “I think a lot of people misjudge the NBA. It’s just like AAU,” he said. “The closer you and your team are, the more chance y’all got of winning championships.”

Selected consecutively in the 2020 NBA Draft—with Edwards going No. 1 and Ball at No. 3—the two Timberwolves teammates have long admired each other’s games, dating back to their days as pre-draft prospects into become NBA superstars. 

The Timberwolves gave up forward Naz Reid, an unprotected 2033 first-round draft pick, three future first-round pick swaps, and three second-round picks to get Ball and rotational piece Josh Green from the Charlotte Hornets

The Timberwolves also traded Julius Randle, who was the second option on the offensive end last season, to Minnesota. Ball is expected to take that role next season.  

Meanwhile, Edwards averaged a career-high 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game last season. He showcased a massive leap in scoring efficiency, posting a 48.9% field goal percentage and a stellar 39.9% from 3-point range.

Ball, who was the engine of the Hornets’ offense last season, is seen to alleviate offensive pressure from Edwards next season. 

The Timberwolves went to the second round of the playoffs last season, losing to the Victor Wembanyama-led San Antonio Spurs. Prior to that playoff run, the Timberwolves played in back-to-back Western Conference Finals. 

LaMelo Ball Has Been In Constant Communication With Anthony Edwards

LaMelo Ball

GettyORLANDO, FLORIDA – APRIL 17: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets warms up prior to the NBA play-in tournament game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center on April 17, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

LaMelo Ball has been in constant contact with Anthony Edwards since being traded to the Timberwolves. 

Ball talked about his excitement about playing alongside next season during his introductory press conference with the Timberwolves. 

“I’ve known Ant for a minute,” Ball said “We’ve been talking, everybody excited, we [are] ready to get to work.”

Ball’s addition has also pushed Edwards to better his game during the offseason, according to Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch. 

“He’s engaged in a way like I’ve not seen, and I think it’s a combination of factors… Obviously excitement of playing alongside LaMelo,” said Finch in his interview with Chris Hine. “I think it’s also a maturation and recognizing what the team needs, where the team’s at. He’s far more like, I think, just engaged in the overall sport.”

The Timberwolves are expected to continue to be a dark-horse contender in the West next season with the arrival of Ball and the potential leap of Edwards. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

0 Comments

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Reveals Telling Detail Of Relationship With LaMelo Ball

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x