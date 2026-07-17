Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Reveals Telling Detail Of Relationship With LaMelo Ball

Anthony Edwards will be teammates with close friend LaMelo Ball with the Minnesota Timberwolves next season. Ball was traded to the Timberwolves last month, creating potentially one of the best one-two punches in the NBA.

As early as now, Edwards and Ball are already working on their chemistry for the Timberwolves next season. Edwards revealed on his appearance at Fanatics Fest that Ball has been in his house over the past few days to discuss basketball and bond before being teammates in Minnesota.

“We’ve actually been at the house the last two days, so yeah,” Edwards said. “I’m rushing back to Minnesota so we can kick it a little more.

Anthony Edwards Talks About Building Chemistry In The Offseason

Edwards said that chemistry is important in the NBA, just like in the AAU circuit, where knowing a teammate gives a team an immense advantage against the competition.

“I think a lot of people misjudge the NBA. It’s just like AAU,” he said. “The closer you and your team are, the more chance y’all got of winning championships.”

Selected consecutively in the 2020 NBA Draft—with Edwards going No. 1 and Ball at No. 3—the two Timberwolves teammates have long admired each other’s games, dating back to their days as pre-draft prospects into become NBA superstars.

The Timberwolves gave up forward Naz Reid, an unprotected 2033 first-round draft pick, three future first-round pick swaps, and three second-round picks to get Ball and rotational piece Josh Green from the Charlotte Hornets.

The Timberwolves also traded Julius Randle, who was the second option on the offensive end last season, to Minnesota. Ball is expected to take that role next season.

Meanwhile, Edwards averaged a career-high 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game last season. He showcased a massive leap in scoring efficiency, posting a 48.9% field goal percentage and a stellar 39.9% from 3-point range.

Ball, who was the engine of the Hornets’ offense last season, is seen to alleviate offensive pressure from Edwards next season.

The Timberwolves went to the second round of the playoffs last season, losing to the Victor Wembanyama-led San Antonio Spurs. Prior to that playoff run, the Timberwolves played in back-to-back Western Conference Finals.

LaMelo Ball Has Been In Constant Communication With Anthony Edwards

LaMelo Ball has been in constant contact with Anthony Edwards since being traded to the Timberwolves.

Ball talked about his excitement about playing alongside next season during his introductory press conference with the Timberwolves.

“I’ve known Ant for a minute,” Ball said “We’ve been talking, everybody excited, we [are] ready to get to work.”

Ball’s addition has also pushed Edwards to better his game during the offseason, according to Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch.

“He’s engaged in a way like I’ve not seen, and I think it’s a combination of factors… Obviously excitement of playing alongside LaMelo,” said Finch in his interview with Chris Hine. “I think it’s also a maturation and recognizing what the team needs, where the team’s at. He’s far more like, I think, just engaged in the overall sport.”

The Timberwolves are expected to continue to be a dark-horse contender in the West next season with the arrival of Ball and the potential leap of Edwards.