Anthony Edwards Reveals Why LeBron James Did Not Sign With Minnesota

Anthony Edwards had been lobbying for LeBron James to join him with the Minnesota Timberwolves but he was unsuccessful because the 41-year-old superstar signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Edwards has now revealed why LeBron did not sign with the Timberwolves in free agency.

Edwards joked that LeBron James did not join the Minnesota Timberwolves because his knees “couldn’t handle the cold weather,” in his appearance on Nice Kicks.

“Speaking of old school, you see where big dog ended up? He was gon’ join me in Minnesota but I guess his knees couldn’t handle the cold weather,” Edwards said in his appearance on Nice Kicks via adidas.

Edwards also roasted James for his hairline.

“We know why he really made that decision. Philly got some of the best barbers in the world. Between him and ol’ boy from Boston, they gonna have a while lotta enhancements,” he added.

Minnesota Is One Of The Coldest NBA Cities

Minnesota has some of the coldest winter weather in the NBA, often rivaling Toronto, Canada as the coldest market in the league.

Temperatures during the core winter months from December through February routinely drop well below freezing, with average January lows hitting around 0°F to –10°F or –18°C to –23°C and extreme drops dipping much lower. Strong winds make the air feel even colder, leading to dangerous wind chills.

Edwards had previously joked and talked with James about joining the Timberwolves, telling him they were ready to compete in the upcoming season.

After James decided on another path, Edwards stated it was fine because it just meant they would face each other as fierce competitors on the court.

Edwards publicly acknowledged that Minnesota wasn’t in LeBron’s top three choices, stating at Fanatics Fest, “I have nothing to say about it because I’ve seen his top three teams; we’re not in it.”

LeBron ultimately spurned the sweepstakes and signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers in the biggest pay cut in NBA history.

Anthony Edwards Also Roasted His New Minnesota Teammate LaMelo Ball

Anthony Edwards will be teaming up with LaMelo Ball next season, giving him a superstar teammate for the first time in his career.

Edwards also roasted Ball in his skit with Nice Kicks, saying that he would not be carpooling with the former Charlotte Hornets star because of his car history.

“I’m excited about my new road dog. They brought my twin to the Twin Cities. We’ve been doing all types of things. But one thing we ain’t doing is carpooling if he’s driving,” he said.

Ball has been involved in two notable driving-related incidents during his time with the Charlotte Hornets, highlighting a history of driving controversies that reportedly led him to hire a personal driver as he goes to Minnesota.

Prior to these events, Ball was a frequent subject of viral social media clips showing him driving aggressively, speeding, and running red lights while leaving the Hornets’ home arena.

Nevertheless, the newly formed backcourt duo of LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards on the Minnesota Timberwolves is expected to create a supercharged, high-paced offense that relieves scoring and playmaking pressure off Edwards, alongside former Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels.