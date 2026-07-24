Timberwolves Star Shares What he Will do After LeBron James Signing

The LeBron James sweepstakes were one of the biggest stories of the NBA off-season, and even after urging from Commissioner Adam Silver, the NBA’s greatest active player still decided to take his time with it.

On Friday after weeks of waiting, we finally got our answer, as James inked a two-year deal, likely his last in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers, spurning several teams that were waiting on him in the process. The Minnesota Timberwolves were one of those teams, and while both Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball wanted to land the 41-year-old star, when asked what would happen if James didn’t sign in Minnesota, Edwards showed his competitive mentality with his answer.

Anthony Edwards Vows to Take LeBron James Down

As late as yesterday, the Timberwolves were reportedly still a top contender to land James, and while the Warriors, Heat and Cavaliers were all teams that he considered as well, at the end of the day, the Sixers won out, landing potentially the final piece of a competitive, Championship team. During the process of recruitment however, James reportedly asked Edwards what he would do if he doesn’t sign in Minnesota, and according to Jon Krawczynski, the answer was very on brand for the rising Timberwolves star.

According to Krawczynski of The Athletic, Edwards vowed to James that if he didn’t sign in Minnesota, he would tear LeBron’s head off every time they played, and given his clear mentality, it’s safe to say that he intends to keep that promise. In his NBA career thus far, Edwards hasn’t made his competitive nature a secret, and while James joining the Timberwolves would have been beneficial for his career, he’s now got another mission in 2026/27 beyond taking Minnesota to the NBA Finals.

LeBron Chooses Philadelphia Over Other Destinations

On paper, the Sixers are the best fit for LeBron, with the lineup now boasting Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, James and Joel Embiid, but in Minnesota, he would have two of the NBA’s brightest young stars to go to battle with. Clearly though, he valued the potential path to the Championship in the Eastern Conference, and with Brown joining the 76ers this off-season in a blockbuster trade that involved Paul George, that was the best lineup that was available to him among the teams interested in the 41-year-old.

While Edwards competitive nature shines through with his answer, this is a Timberwolves team now with a major hole on their roster, with both the power forward position and their bench being seen as major weaknesses, ones that James could have glossed over with a signing. Ultimately though, this now gives Edwards the chance to prove he’s as good as he and many others around the NBA believe he is, because if he can take the Wolves deep in the post-season, it would be seen as a major win for the rising star after he and Minnesota were shunned by James for the 76ers.