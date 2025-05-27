Anthony Edwards Reflects on Timberwolves’ Game 4 Struggles vs. Thunder

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves have their backs against the wall after losing 128-126 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Edwards and the Timberwolves were coming off a dominant victory in Game 3, blowing out the Thunder by 42 points. This allowed them to get their first win in the series, reducing the series deficit to 2-1, instead of going down 3-0.

However, Minnesota was unable to replicate that Game 3 form as Oklahoma City’s star players responded in huge ways throughout Game 4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shined with 40 points, making timely shots down the stretch. Jalen Williams converted six 3-pointers to finish with 34 points, while Chet Holmgren provided 21 points, seven rebounds and three blocks as the trio helped the Thunder take a 3-1 lead in the series.

Edwards reflected on the loss during the postgame press conference, per ESPN. He and Julius Randle did not have comfortable nights as Minnesota’s top scoring options. Edwards only had 16 points and six assists on 5-of-13 shooting from the field, including 1-of-7 from beyond the arc. It was even more brutal for Randle, only putting up five points and seven rebounds on 1-of-7 shooting overall.

Despite the duo’s struggles, Edwards does not look at it like it was solely on them as the reason to why Minnesota lost. Instead, he gave credit to the Thunder’s defense for making life hard for the two stars to be efficient throughout Game 4.

“I don’t look at it like I struggled, or [Julius Randle] struggled,” Edwards said. “They just, they had a good game plan, making us get off the ball. Especially for me, man. They were super in the gaps, I made the right play all night.”

What’s next for Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

It was clear that Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle were not themselves throughout Game 4, ultimately costing the Timberwolves the game as they trail 3-1 in the West Finals.

It’s the second straight year Minnesota finds themselves down 3-1 in that round of the playoffs, going down 3-1 against the Dallas Mavericks in 2024. However, they had the opportunity to tie the series against the Thunder in Game 4, a chance they did not have the prior year.

The Timberwolves have a major positive to rely on moving forward, which is their bench. The second unit scored 64 points as Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Donte DiVincenzo combined for 44 in the time they were on the court.

Minnesota will not only hope to maintain that bench production but also have Edwards and Randle in the right positions to succeed. Those two have played a significant impact on the Timberwolves making the deep playoff run they have this season. Beating the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in the first two rounds are not easy feats. They will need to figure how to regroup and take the 68-win Thunder to the limit in this series.

The Timberwolves will fight to keep their season alive when they face the Thunder in Game 4. The contest will take place on May 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET.