Anthony Edwards Could Get His Ideal Teammate as Timberwolves Eye Kyrie Irving Trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves could become one of the biggest teams to watch this offseason as speculation continues to grow around Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving.

Irving missed the entire 2025-26 NBA season while recovering from a torn ACL, but his future remains a major topic around the league. According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, teams are expected to explore Irving’s trade market this summer despite the injury setback.

Minnesota’s interest has gained attention after NBA analyst Jake Weinbach connected the Timberwolves to a possible deal for the nine-time All-Star. The Timberwolves are coming off another playoff disappointment after falling to the San Antonio Spurs in the second round, which has increased pressure to improve the roster around franchise star Anthony Edwards.

Jake Weinbach Says Minnesota Timberwolves Could Pursue Kyrie Irving

Weinbach wrote on X, “The Timberwolves would be a potential suitor for Kyrie Irving if the nine-time All-Star becomes available this offseason.”

He added, “Minnesota would likely offer a trade package around Julius Randle and draft compensation. Irving would be an ideal fit as the Wolves’ starting point guard and No. 2 option alongside Anthony Edwards.”

The report immediately fueled discussion around Minnesota’s offseason plans.

Irving remains one of the NBA’s elite offensive guards when healthy. Before suffering the knee injury, he averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists during the 2024-25 season with Dallas.

The 34-year-old did not play during the 2025-26 campaign while rehabbing a torn ACL, but league interest has persisted due to his scoring ability and championship experience.

Additional speculation surfaced after Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson wrote that Edwards is “privately pushing for a healthy Kyrie Irving to join him with the T-Wolves.”

Minnesota has continued its search for another high-level creator alongside Edwards. Irving’s ball-handling and shot creation could reduce offensive pressure on the Timberwolves star, especially late in games.

Trade discussions have largely centered around Minnesota’s large contracts, including Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert.

Fadeaway Media also proposed a separate trade idea involving Gobert. In that hypothetical package, the Timberwolves would receive Irving and Max Christie, while Dallas would acquire Gobert and a future first-round pick.

Minnesota Timberwolves Face Important Roster Decisions After Playoff Exit

The Timberwolves now enter an important offseason after another deep playoff run ended short of the NBA Finals.

Anthony Edwards has developed into one of the league’s top young stars, but Minnesota continues to search for the right supporting core around him.

Jake Fischer recently said there are “questions in Minnesota about the viability of Gobert long-term,” especially after the team’s second-round exit.

Fischer also stated that the Timberwolves are expected to remain active in the superstar market this summer.

“I do think that ultimately the Timberwolves are going to go back to the drawing board,” Fischer said. “Minnesota, without a doubt, is expected to go back into the trade market and try to land Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason.”

Still, Irving has emerged as one of the more realistic star targets linked to Minnesota.

The Timberwolves’ current roster construction limits their financial flexibility, meaning major contracts like Randle’s or Gobert’s would likely need to be included in any blockbuster move.

There are also questions surrounding Irving’s long-term health after multiple knee injuries during his career.

Even so, the possibility of pairing Irving with Edwards has become one of the NBA’s biggest offseason storylines.

Minnesota is expected to explore multiple roster changes as the franchise seeks to keep pace with rising Western Conference contenders such as the Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder.