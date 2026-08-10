Anthony Edwards, Entire Timberwolves Roster Visit Rudy Gobert in France

Anthony Edwards is the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now 25 years old, the uber-talented guard remains one of the ambassadors for the game of basketball as well.

But this offseason, his Timberwolves roster has gone through a bit of an overhaul. Edwards will now share the backcourt with point guard, LaMelo Ball. In the process, Julius Randle and Naz Reid are no longer with team.

The Timberwolves are looking to get over the hump and make their first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history. And the current players appear invested in accomplishing that very thing. They seem to be starting with a team-building exercise.

Timberwolves Building Chemistry With Team Trip to France

This exercise just happens to be a full-roster-trip to Paris, France to visit their teammate, Rudy Gobert. Gobert grew up in Saint-Quentin, a town approximately two hours, by car, from Paris. And multiple videos and photographs have started to pop-up on social media.

The above video was originally posted on Rudy Gobert’s Instagram story (rudygobert27). The video shows Edwards, presumably alongside the entire team, in front of the Eiffel Tower. Edwards had a few words for Gobert about the the famed landmark as it stands in front of them.

“That Walt Disney Rudy,” Edwards said.

Edwards appears to be making light of the replica of the Eiffel Tower that lives at Walt Disney World in Florida. The video was posted on X by @TheHoopCentral.

One particular photograph is circulating on social media as well. Ayo Dosunmu, acquired by the team during last year’s trade deadline, posted a picture to his Instagram story (ayodos_11) of the entire roster in front of the Eiffel Tower as well. This was also picked up by @TheHoopCentral on X.

Since drafting Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Timberwolves have become a staple in the Western Conference playoff-picture. They’ve made the playoffs in five consecutive seasons. This includes back-to-back trips to the Western Conference Finals in 2024 and 2025.

Edwards and Ball Enter Season With High Expectations

The team will enter the 2026-27 NBA season with an extremely well-rounded roster. However, most eyes will be on the backcourt-duo of Edwards and Ball. Many opinions have been thrown around on the expectations of this formidable backcourt. But one basketball pundit seems to have higher hopes than most.

Last week, NBA champion, Kendrick Perkins made an appearance on ESPN’s ‘NBA Today’. He was asked what he believes the ceiling is for the new tandem of Edwards and Ball in Minnesota this season.

“I expect Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball to be the best backcourt in the NBA…They can reach the NBA Finals to be honest,” Perkins said of Edwards and Ball teaming up this season.

Ball, 24, has averaged at least 7.0 assists per game in five straight seasons. The talented passer should allow Edwards to slide permanently into his more natural position of shooting guard.

Even without a steady point guard by his side, Edwards still managed to finish third in the league in scoring last season (28.8 points per game), behind only Luka Doncic (33.5) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.1).

Playing in 72 games for the Charlotte Hornets last season, Ball averaged 7.1 assists per game. He “set the table” for rookie sensation, Kon Kneuppel, helping him smash the record for most made 3-pointers in a season by a rookie (273).