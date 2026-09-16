Anthony Edwards to Star in New Sketch Comedy Series

Anthony Edwards has long been known for his affectionate humor and off-the-cuff postgame quotes.

Now, the Minnesota Timberwolves star is taking his charismatic nature to an interesting on-camera endeavor.

According to an official Adidas media release, Edwards is launching a new sketch comedy series to boost his shoe sales and increase his celebrity.

“AE continues to lead our mission to be the brand of the next generation,” said Max Staiger, Global General Manager of adidas Basketball. “Each detail of his third signature shoe extends that mindset into product and onto the court. Through disruptive design, advanced materials, and polarizing colors, it embodies his joy and unapologetic confidence for the game.”

The shoe brand said in a release: “To celebrate his ascension as both the face of the next generation of basketball and a cultural icon, adidas and Edwards will drop the MINNATLANTASOTA sketch show, an episodic film series debuting on September 12. New episodes will premiere on the 5th of each month throughout the season. Starring Anthony Edwards alongside adidas athletes and an ensemble of emerging comedic talent.

“Inspired by Edwards’ contagious confidence, the Anthony Edwards 3 will be worn across the adidas basketball family by elite next-gen athletes. Including Olivia Miles, VJ Edgecombe, Kaleena Smith, and Karim Lopez.”

Edwards and adidas also shared a hilarious commercial for the upcoming series on social media.

In the advert, Edwards promises a show unlike any other.

“We might be playing characters, but aren’t playing games,” the All-Star guard says.

One thing to note: adidas announced the series would debut on Sept. 12. It’s unclear if that was a typo or if the series has been delayed. Either way, an updated release date has not yet been announced.

Anthony Edwards 3 Releases in September

On Monday, Anthony Edwards and adidas Basketball announced the highly anticipated third installment in the superstar’s signature line, the Anthony Edwards 3.

“Building on the momentum of its predecessors, this latest evolution of the franchise debuts a bold new look and delivers a shoe crafted with the versatility, durability and comfort needed for an athlete of Edwards’ caliber,” adidas said in a press release.

Edwards also lauded the upcoming shoe release.

“Every time I step on the court, I want a shoe that can help me dominate,” saidEdwards. “Each element is designed to help players take over whenever they pick up the basketball. No matter what court they’re playing on.”

Several pro athletes will wear the Anthony Edwards 3, including Olivia Miles, VJ Edgecombe, Kaleena Smith, and Karim Lopez.

The Anthony Edwards 3 will launch in the Cold Blooded colorway on September 18, 2026.

Edwards, a four-time All-Star, enters his seventh NBA campaign with championship aspirations. This offseason, the Timberwolves acquired former No. 2 pick LaMelo Ball in a blockbuster trade with the Charlotte Hornets.

Ball and Edwards have trained together for much of the offseason and appear primed to be among the NBA’s premier backcourts.