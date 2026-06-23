Anthony Edwards Trade Rumors Get Update from Timberwolves Reporter

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MAY 12: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves warms up before Game Five of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on May 12, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Anthony Edwards is not known to have requested a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the question has resurfaced after Minnesota made a major roster move by trading Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets. The Randle deal, which also helped the Wolves create room to re-sign Ayo Dosunmu, has turned a practical roster reset into a bigger fan question: could Edwards eventually be next?
For now, one of the top reporters covering the team is pushing back on that idea.
I’ve seen a lot of the “is Ant the next to ask for a trade” chatter? Just can tell you from talking to some people Ant still very much loves it in Minnesota. He and his people think it’s a great situation. He obviously wants to keep competing at a high level … (1/2)
Hine added one important qualifier: Edwards “obviously wants to keep competing at a high level.” But his bottom-line message was direct.
“I wouldn’t be smashing the panic button on that topic right now, even if people around the league may think it’s true,” Hine wrote.
That matters because “Anthony Edwards trade” has become a real search topic, not just idle message-board noise. Edwards is the face of the Timberwolves, one of the NBA’s most marketable young stars and the player Minnesota has built around since taking him No. 1 overall in 2020. He is also still only 24.
Anthony Edwards Trade Chatter Follows Julius Randle Deal
The Edwards speculation is not coming out of nowhere. It picked up after the Timberwolves traded Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team deal that also involved the Chicago Bulls. According to Hine, Minnesota sent Randle and the No. 28 pick to Brooklyn, received the No. 33 pick and Mouhamadou Gueye, and planned to waive Gueye after the trade could be completed July 6. The move cleared Randle’s remaining money and helped the Wolves re-sign Ayo Dosunmu.
That context matters because the Randle trade was not Minnesota tearing everything down around Edwards. It was closer to the opposite: a financial and roster-shape move designed to keep building a cleaner version of the team around him.
Edwards is playing on a five-year designated rookie extension with the Timberwolves worth $244.6 million, according to Spotrac. The deal is fully guaranteed, carries an average annual salary of $48.9 million and runs through the 2028-29 season.
That contract does not make Edwards untradeable in a technical sense. NBA stars on massive deals can and do get moved when relationships break down or a franchise decides it has no other choice.
Why the Anthony Edwards Rumors Are Surfacing Anyway
The Edwards speculation is not coming out of nowhere. It is happening because star-player movement has become part of the NBA offseason ecosystem, and the Timberwolves are at a complicated point in their build.
Minnesota has been good enough to create real expectations but not yet good enough to break through. The Wolves were eliminated by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round of the 2026 playoffs, just a season after making the Western Conference finals.
That is the kind of ending that creates questions. Is the roster around Edwards good enough? Does Minnesota need another shot creator? How aggressive should the front office be with expensive veterans? How long does a young superstar stay patient if the team keeps falling short?
Those are fair basketball questions. They are different from saying Edwards is getting traded.
What Timberwolves Fans Should Watch Next
The next meaningful signal is not whether rival teams would love to trade for Edwards. Of course they would. Nearly every franchise in the league would want a 24-year-old star guard locked into a long-term deal.
The real signals are whether Edwards publicly changes his tone, whether his representation applies pressure behind the scenes, or whether Minnesota’s front office makes moves that suggest a reset deeper than a normal retool.
For now, Hine’s reporting points in the other direction. Edwards still likes Minnesota, people close to him still view the Wolves as a strong situation, and the concern is more about winning at a high level than escaping the franchise.
Erik Anderson is an award-winning sports journalist covering the NBA, MLB and NFL for Heavy.com. He also focuses on the trading card market. His work has appeared in nationally-recognized outlets including The New York Times, Associated Press , USA Today, and ESPN. More about Erik Anderson
Anthony Edwards Trade Rumors Get Update from Timberwolves Reporter