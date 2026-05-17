Proposed 3-Player Blockbuster Trade Pairs Anthony Edwards With Ja Morant

Despite all the drama on and off the court and a down 2025-26 season for the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant is still one of the NBA’s most discussed trade candidates.

Morant, 26, still holds an appeal as a dynamic guard and franchise-building or supplementary star. Teams will be interested and according to senior NBA analyst Jake Weinbach, the Minnesota Timberwolves are one.

There is a potential framework that could send the two-time All-Star to Minnesota, pairing him with Anthony Edwards in a high-octane backcourt.

“If the Timberwolves pursue a deal for Ja Morant, a trade package would likely include Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo’s expiring contract, and small draft compensation,” Weinbach wrote in an X post. “A third team could also enter the framework if the Grizzlies are unwilling to absorb the remaining two years on Randle’s contract ($33.3M, $35.8M PO).”

Minnesota just wrapped up its season in disappointing fashion, bowing out in the second round. The franchise faces clear questions at the point guard position and overall creation for Edwards. Morant looks like a great fit as he has the profile of a high-upside addition. It also looks like Memphis is ready to move on.

Anthony Edwards Could Get Star Backcourt Help

The Timberwolves didn’t have injury luck in the postseason. Starting guard Donte DiVincenzo injured his Achilles tendon in Game 4 of the first round against the Denver Nuggets. He won’t be available for the next 10-12 months at least which is the normal timeline for Achilles rehab.

Franchise cornerstone Edwards was also in and out of injury problems which lingered from the regular season. Despite a strong showing in round one against the Nuggets, the Timberwolves couldn’t get it done against the San Antonio Spurs in the second round.

Minnesota trusted its defensive side and it did the job against Denver. However, it seems it trusted that defensive output too much, and the series showed that they lacked a secondary scoring and creation option to Edwards.

Finding a true co-star for Edwards should be paramount if they want to get over the line. Morant could be their guy.

“The Wolves have registered previous interest in pairing Morant with Anthony Edwards in the backcourt,” Weinbach added.

Unlike Morant, DiVincenzo has been a consistent presence for this team. He played and started all 82 regular-season games and all the playoffs before his injury. Morant may not be able to give Minnesota 82 games but he brings another 20-point average star to the roster.

A New Setting For Former All-Star?

Morant played only 20 games this season. He played 50 last year and nine the year before that which is clearly a very limited time to have an impact for the Grizzlies.

The seven-year marriage hasn’t produced any significant success, there have been flashes of brilliance and some postseason appearances but the high points don’t supersede the low ones. Availability issues are just one of the issues to add to the tension with the coaching staff and off-court issues as well.

A split looks like the best approach for both parties at this point. A fresh environment could benefit Morant and probably bring out the best in him. But Memphis will want to make sure they get something worth trading for in return.

Morant is in the fourth year of his five-year max-level contract and his injury history depresses his trade value. The proposed return is palatable for Minnesota to want to make a trade.





