NBA Legend Chris Bosh Reacts To Blockbuster Minnesota Timberwolves Trade

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news that the Minnesota Timberwolves had acquired LaMelo Ball in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets.

Ball is coming off a season where he had averages of 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 36.8% from three-point range in 72 games.

Charania wrote (on June 25): “BREAKING: The Charlotte Hornets are trading star guard LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030) and three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033), sources tell ESPN.”

Chris Bosh Reacts To Blockbuster Trade

After the news came out, NBA legend Chris Bosh shared his thoughts (via Instagram).

Bosh: “The Timberwolves make a big move trading for LaMelo… I did not see this one coming. This is a really interesting move. I think this definitely puts them in the area of one of the most explosive teams in this league… LaMelo is a very unique player. I think that’s good for Rudy Gobert. Don’t be surprised if his points per game goes up.”

His entire opinion on the trade can be seen in the video.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@quentinolivarez24: “Lamelo gotta embrace playing defense! On offense they won’t be able to double Ant and Melo can give you 30 any night but Naz will be missed!”

@battlestribling: “i think that they will be really fun to watch but it doesn’t make them much better”

@pv.tooreal: “Gonna be a super fun team to watch for sure”

@real_of_pa_maxhomez: “Exactly Lamelo is really a distributor but the Hornets used to sell him a lot. Now you know Ant is going to a a trustworthy option and watch when Lamelo gets comfortable and they show their chemistry this season. I think its going to work well.”

Looking At The Timberwolves

The Timberwolves made the Western Conference finals in 2024 and 2025.

That said, they are coming off a year where they lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Anthony Edwards is going into his 7th NBA season (all with Minnesota).