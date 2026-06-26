Timberwolves Reached Out to Multiple Other Teams Before LaMelo Ball Trade: Report

One of the biggest, and possibly most surprising, blockbuster deals so far this NBA offseason came on Thursday morning.

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded for former All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets.

Ball, 25, was the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He was selected two slots behind the Timberwolves’ franchise superstar, Anthony Edwards.

LaMelo Ball wasn’t the only option for the Minnesota Timberwolves on the trade market. According to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, the Timberwolves showed interest in two other known stars in the league: Josh Giddey of the Chicago Bulls and Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics.

“There were discussions with the Chicago Bulls about Josh Giddey. They had talks with the Boston Celtics about Jaylen Brown, a team source said, but the Celtics were looking for a package including Gobert, Reid, and similar pick compensation that went to Charlotte for Ball,” the insider wrote. “That was just too much for the Wolves to pay for a soon-to-be 30-year-old forward who, while being a better overall player than Ball, wasn’t as clean a fit next to Edwards.”

Details Behind Timberwolves’ Trade for LaMelo Ball

The Minnesota Timberwolves acquired LaMelo Ball and Josh Green from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, first-round pick swaps in 2028, 2029, and 2030, as well as second-round picks in 2029, 2032, and 2033.

The franchise will lose significant draft capital while taking on multiple lucrative contracts. LaMelo Ball has three seasons remaining on a five-year, $203.85 million deal. Josh Green has one year remaining on his three-year, $41 million contract, per Spotract.

Minnesota looks to improve its roster to cement its status as a championship contender. Meanwhile, the Hornets gain financial flexibility to make more roster moves.

Timberwolves Re-Sign Ayo Dosunmu to Five-Year, $112 Million Contract

After acquiring wing Ayo Dosunmu from the Chicago Bulls at the NBA trade deadline, the 26-year-old was impressive in his small sample of play with a new team. Through 24 regular-season games, he averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 51.7/43.9/87.6 shooting splits.

His first season with the Timberwolves was highlighted by a 43-point performance in Game 4 of the first round of the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets.

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Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly labeled Dosunmu as the franchise’s “most important free agent” this offseason, per The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.

Minnesota didn’t waste any time in retaining the wing. Dosunmu is expected to sign a five-year, $112 million contract to return to the franchise. The deal includes a player option in the fifth season, ESPN’s Shams Charania announced.

While Donte DiVincenzo’s status is unknown in recovery from a postseason right Achilles tear, Minnesota has been able to bolster wing depth.

The Timberwolves have become the most involved franchise so far this offseason. The goal is to acquire as much talent that is necessary in order to build around Anthony Edwards. Minnesota is searching for its first NBA championship in franchise history.