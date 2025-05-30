Chris Finch Reflects on Timberwolves’ ‘Rewarding’ Playoff Run

Chris Finch and the Minnesota Timberwolves saw their 2024-25 season come to an end after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals in five games. Despite the heartbreaking conclusion to their playoff run, the head coach was positive about how things turned out for the Minnesota squad.

The Timberwolves went through some change during the 2024 offseason. After making the West Finals, they traded star big man Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.

This marked a significant departure from their former No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft. He showcased immense growth in his skillset as he became a cornerstone piece of the franchise. He helped lead them to four playoff appearances, including three straight from 2022 to 2024.

Despite moving on from him, the Timberwolves maintained their momentum as they finished with 49 wins and the sixth seed. They went on to stun the Los Angeles Lakers in five games and take care of business against the Golden State Warriors in five games.

Following their season’s conclusion, Finch reflected on how things ended for Minnesota, per team reporter Andrew Dukowitz. He labels the campaign as a success, considering the ups and downs the team had throughout the regular season. As a result, it made their second consecutive run to the West Finals quite rewarding.

“Pretty rewarding, is probably my encapsulation of the season just because we went through a lot of trials and tribulations,” Finch said as they came back to Minneapolis after Game 5. “I’m not going to lie, it wasn’t an incredibly fun season for me at times and I don’t think it was for our guys, but we always found a way to figure it out and kinda get better.”

Chris Finch on the Wolves season “Pretty rewarding, is probably my encapsulation of the season just because we went through a lot of trials and tribulations. I’m not going to lie, it wasn’t a incredibly fun season for me at times and I don’t think it was for our guys but we… pic.twitter.com/uhvkeFp4Ra — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) May 29, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What Lies Ahead for Chris Finch, Timberwolves

Chris Finch has been the Timberwolves’ coach since 2020, which shows how much progress the team has made in becoming a contender in the Western Conference.

Finch boasts a regular season record of 209-160, equaling a .566 win percentage. In the playoffs, he is 21-21 after 42 contests but has gone 18-13 in his last two years.

Thanks to his efforts, the Timberwolves are experiencing their best stretch since the early 2000s when the late Flip Saunders was their head coach. He led them to their first West Finals appearance in 2004, showing how Minnesota has come a long way in their development.

The next step for the Timberwolves is to build around their star in Anthony Edwards. They have shown the talent to make deep playoff runs but need more pieces to get over the hump and reach the NBA Finals.

A floor general who can lessen Edwards’ workload would do the trick. Maintaining their depth will be crucial, as it will be intriguing to see how Minnesota tackles the offseason with the upcoming draft and free agency.