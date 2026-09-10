Timberwolves Coach Makes Strong Anthony Edwards Statement Ahead New Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves made an all-in move this offseason, acquiring LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets.

Ball forms a star duo with Anthony Edwards, who is expected to take another leap into superstardom.

Edwards is coming off the best season of his career, averaging 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals.

Timberwolves Coach on Anthony Edwards

Speaking to Britt Robson of The Minnesota Post, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch discussed what Anthony Edwards needs to do next season to win the MVP.

Finch wants to see his superstar guard further improve on defense and elevate the team on that side of the ball.

“I think we are going to need him to get back to being a more high-leverage defender for us,” Finch said. “His on-ball handling duties (on offense) will be reduced, which was probably the most taxing thing for him last year.”

“I also feel that for him to have an MVP season, he has to have more of a defensive component,” the coach added.

With a proper point guard at the helm in LaMelo Ball, Edwards can focus on scoring the ball more and stopping the best perimeter player on defense.

Ball also gives Edwards a bit of breathing room on offense since the former Charlotte Hornets guard is more than capable of scoring in bunches.

The Timberwolves begin training camp on September 29 and will play their first preseason game on October 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum.

Anthony Edwards’ MVP Odds

According to early MVP odds for next season, Anthony Edwards isn’t in the Top 5.

Edwards is currently ranked sixth behind Victor Wembanyama, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Jayson Tatum.

The 25-year-old guard was also given a 6.0 percent chance to win the MVP by Kalshi. His odds are currently at +1567.

ESPN insiders also don’t have him in their MVP predictions, with Giannis Antetokounmpo replacing Tatum in the Top 5.

However, Edwards received consideration as a potential scoring champion for next season. He was third behind Doncic and SGA and ahead of Wembanyama.

“Edwards’ scoring average has increased in each of his six seasons in the league, with him setting a personal best with 28.8 points a season ago,” Dave McMenamin wrote. “It remains to be seen how the Wolves’ offense will operate with LaMelo Ball added to the mix.”

Ant-Man will need to stay healthy next season to become eligible for awards. He appeared in just 60 games, missing the 65-game minimum threshold.