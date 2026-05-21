Timberwolves President Labels Player as ‘Most Important Free Agent’ This Offseason

After battling multiple key injuries throughout the postseason, the Minnesota Timberwolves entered the offseason following their Western Conference Semifinals elimination against the San Antonio Spurs.

Heading into the summer, the Minnesota Timberwolves are a dark horse for a team that could be aggressive in making roster transitions. Minnesota has been labeled as a team in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, and key players such as Mike Conley and Ayo Dosunmu are set to hit unrestricted free agency.

Conley is on the back end of his career. Bringing him back would have him serve as a veteran leader for a young Timberwolves squad. However, Dosunmu was a key piece for Minnesota down the stretch after getting traded to the team at the deadline. He’s set to be a top priority for Minnesota this offseason.

Tim Connelly Labels Ayo Dosunmu as ‘Most Important Free Agent’

Minnesota will have plenty to assess this offseason.

“Offensively, we were outside the top 10, which is not really acceptable for us. Defensively, outside the top five, also not really acceptable for us,” Finch told The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski. “So it’s a mixed bag right now.”

One top priority for the Timberwolves will be bringing back guard Ayo Dosunmu, said president of basketball operations, Tim Connelly.

“Ayo’s our most important free agent,” Connelly said. “He’s a guy we thought we knew pretty well, and we liked him from afar. Now that we see him day to day, we love him. I think he fits in not just on the court but off the court. I think his best basketball is in front of him.”

The Timberwolves are set to be without Donte DiVincenzo for a large part of 2026-27 after the three-and-D guard ruptured his right Achilles tendon during Game 4 of the first round against the Denver Nuggets. Guard depth will be needed to replace DiVincenzo, and Ayo Dosunmu seems to be the right option.

Ayo Dosunmu’s Electric Season with the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves completed a trade with the Chicago Bulls at February’s deadline. Minnesota sent Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller, and four second-round draft picks in exchange for Ayo Dosunmu and Julian Phillips.

Since joining the first contending team of his five-year career, Dosunmu has been a major contributor to the Timberwolves.

In 24 regular-season games (nine starts) with Minnesota, the 26-year-old guard averaged 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on impressive 52.1/41.4/92.5 shooting splits.

Dosunmu carried this success into the postseason, averaging 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on 50.0/42.5/92.6 shooting splits.

His postseason performance was highlighted by finishing with 43 points and four rebounds while shooting 13-of-17 from the field and hitting all five three-point attempts in Minnesota’s Game 4 win over the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

Timberwolves in Line to Re-Sign Ayo Dosunmu

Tim Connelly said he is optimistic that the Timberwolves will get a deal done with Ayo Dosunmu this offseason, per The Athletic’s Krawczynski.

Because Minnesota holds the guard Bird Rights, it will be able to pay Dosunmu beyond the mid-level exception next season. This means the Timberwolves will be able to pay the guard more than other teams interested in him.