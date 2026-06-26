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NBA Legend Dwight Howard Reacts To Blockbuster Timberwolves-Hornets Trade

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HOUSTON - JULY 13: Dwight Howard (L) takes questions from the media as head coach Kevin McHale looks on during a press conference that officially announced Howard as a Houston Rocket at the Toyota Center on July 13, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

On Thursday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the big news that the Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets had made a blockbuster trade.

Former All-Star LaMelo Ball is haded to Minnesota.

Charania wrote: “BREAKING: The Charlotte Hornets are trading star guard LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030) and three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033), sources tell ESPN.”

Ball is coming off a season where he averaged 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 36.8% from three-point range in 72 games.

NBA Legend Dwight Howard Reacts To Blockbuster Trade

GettyDwight Howard speaks to media during the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Press Conference before the Final Four game of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on April 05, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas.

One person who reacted to the trade was NBA legend Dwight Howard.

He sent out a post (via Instagram) that had over 90,000 likes in 11 hours.

Howard wrote: “Yall gone need a Big !”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@sierato: “Big bro the lakers still need a big 😂 We need you back 12″

@bintu_7: “We need more size. Ant Man and Superman would go crazy 🔥🔥”

@standardculture_: “They sleeping on Dwight he easily takes them to the championship”

@jiggy.rello: “Y’all laughing but this would solve all our problems fr”

@spookydookiestudios: “With Lamelo driving yall would be unstoppable💯😤”

GettyLaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets dribbles the ball while Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves defends in the second quarter of the game at Target Center on February 15, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Howard last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was in his third stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Hall of Fame center also had stints with the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards over 18 seasons.

He won the 2020 title with the Lakers.

Looking At The Timberwolves

GettyLaMelo Ball #1 celebrates with Coby White #3 of the Charlotte Hornets in overtime against the Miami Heat during their game at Spectrum Center on April 14, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Before losing in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs, the Timberwolves had been coming off back-to-back trips to the Western Conference finals.

Ball will be an intriguing addition next to superstar guard Anthony Edwards.

They are two of the most notable young guards in the NBA.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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NBA Legend Dwight Howard Reacts To Blockbuster Timberwolves-Hornets Trade

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