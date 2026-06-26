NBA Legend Dwight Howard Reacts To Blockbuster Timberwolves-Hornets Trade

On Thursday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the big news that the Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets had made a blockbuster trade.

Former All-Star LaMelo Ball is haded to Minnesota.

Charania wrote: “BREAKING: The Charlotte Hornets are trading star guard LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030) and three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033), sources tell ESPN.”

Ball is coming off a season where he averaged 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 36.8% from three-point range in 72 games.

NBA Legend Dwight Howard Reacts To Blockbuster Trade

One person who reacted to the trade was NBA legend Dwight Howard.

He sent out a post (via Instagram) that had over 90,000 likes in 11 hours.

Howard wrote: “Yall gone need a Big !”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@sierato: “Big bro the lakers still need a big 😂 We need you back 12″

@bintu_7: “We need more size. Ant Man and Superman would go crazy 🔥🔥”

@standardculture_: “They sleeping on Dwight he easily takes them to the championship”

@jiggy.rello: “Y’all laughing but this would solve all our problems fr”

@spookydookiestudios: “With Lamelo driving yall would be unstoppable💯😤”

Howard last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was in his third stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Hall of Fame center also had stints with the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards over 18 seasons.

He won the 2020 title with the Lakers.

Looking At The Timberwolves

Before losing in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs, the Timberwolves had been coming off back-to-back trips to the Western Conference finals.

Ball will be an intriguing addition next to superstar guard Anthony Edwards.

They are two of the most notable young guards in the NBA.