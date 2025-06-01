Minnesota Timberwolves Must Add More Pieces to Anthony Edwards

If the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edward’s want to have better success during the playoffs they will need to find a complementary player. The Timberwolves had a good season as Edward was able to have a stellar season averaging 27.6 ppg and 5.7 rebounds.

In an article by the Athletic, Jon Kraftczynski’s head coach Chris Finch talks about the disappointment of losing the series against the Oklahoma Thunder.

“I think pretty rewarding is probably my encapsulation of the season, just because we went through a lot of trials and tribulations,” coach Chris Finch said a day after the loss. “I’m not going to lie: It wasn’t an incredibly fun season for me at times, and I don’t think it was for our guys. But we always found a way to figure it out and get better, and that’s always the rewarding part.”

The front office will have plenty of options once the season starts as they look to improve the roster.

Antman is a Superstar

At just 23 years old, Anthony Edwards has rapidly ascended the ranks of the NBA, establishing himself as a cornerstone for the Minnesota Timberwolves and a rising star in the league. Known for his explosive athleticism, scoring prowess, and charismatic personality, Edwards embodies the qualities of a future NBA superstar.

Edward’s playmaking has improved significantly, and he’s become a more complete offensive initiator. On defense, his size and footwork make him a tough matchup for any position 2 through 4.

His dynamic playing style and engaging personality have drawn comparisons to NBA legends, with some analysts noting similarities to a young Michael Jordan. Edwards’ commitment to continuous improvement and his competitive drive suggest a trajectory that could see him reach similar heights.

Anthony was selected to the All-NBA second team and the all-star game as he continues to climb the ladder as one of the league’s elite players.

Timberwolves Must Make Some Tough Decisions

Julius Randle has the option to opt out of his contract this season and seek a new contract. Randle has expressed his desire to continue to play with Edward and Finch.

“I will say that I love it here, and this is the most meaningful basketball that I’ve played in my career,” Randle said. “And from how the organization has made me feel, from just my teammates and playing with Ant as our leader, I love it. There’s a lot to be excited about”.

There will be several players available this season such as Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo that can change the fortune of the Timber Wolves franchise.

“I’m sure the front office will be in contact with everybody, myself included, about their strategy and what they intend to do, and we intend to keep everybody here,” Finch said. “And they always do a great job of communicating that.

“But we’ve also made a trade on the eve of training camp, so going away and doing a lot of planning doesn’t feel like it’s necessarily helpful.”