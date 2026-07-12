A former Minnesota Timberwolves draft pick has found a new team.

Jaylen Nowell, the ex-Timberwolves guard, will continue his run outside of the NBA. According to BasketNews, Nowell has joined Beşiktaş Gain in Turkey.

The 27-year-old former second-round pick is joining his third different league since 2025.

Ex-Timberwolves 6-Year NBA Veteran Finds New Team

Nowell joined the Timberwolves after a two-year run at Washington in the NCAA.

He played 70 games in college, shooting 47.6% from the field and averaging 16.1 points per game.

During his rookie season with the Wolves, Nowell appeared in just 15 games. He played in 42 games during his sophomore effort, and exceeded 60 games in each of the next two seasons.

Over a four-year run in Minnesota, Nowell saw the court for 17.0 minutes per game. He produced averages of 9.1 points, 1.9 assists, and 2.2 rebounds, while shooting 44.7% from the field.

Jaylen Nowell’s Career Beyond The Wolves

In 2023, Nowell signed with the Sacramento Kings. He was waived before the season started, which led him to join the NBA G League affiliate in Stockton.

Nowell had a 10-day run with the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2023-2024 NBA season. Later in the season, he picked up another 10-day deal with the Detroit Pistons. He appeared in just 13 NBA games that season.

In 2024-2025, Nowell signed with the New Orleans Pelicans. He played in eight games before getting waived.

Since then, Nowell had another run in the NBA G League, playing with the Washington Wizards’ organization. Since his last appearance in the NBA, Nowell played in China and Puerto Rico. Soon, he will add Turkey to the list.