Hi, Subscriber

Chris Finch Adds to Timberwolves Woes With Frustrating Move

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Chris Finch, Timberwolves
Getty
Chris Finch shows frustration over the Minnesota Timberwolves poor start in Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference Finals.

Facing elimination, Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch’s frustrations boiled over early in Game 5 after his team got off to a poor start.

Finch received a technical foul during their last timeout in the opening quarter that saw the Timberwolves score a season-low nine points.

“[Thunder] will test you mentally,” Doris Burke said on the ESPN broadcast. “You’ve got to have some endurance. And already, you see some signs of frustration from Minnesota. They’ve got to keep their composure.”

Play-by-play man Mike Breen saw a coach trying to motivate his struggling team in a win-or-go-home game.

“Chris Finch kind of wants to show a little fight for his team,” Breen said.

The Oklahoma City Thunder held the Timberwolves to 3-for-20 shooting in the first quarter as they took a commanding 26-9 lead. They are looking to close out the Timberwolves and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012.

The Timberwolves had more turnovers (4) than made field goals (3) in the opening quarter. Anthony Edwards scored six points on 2-for-5 shooting, while the rest of the Timberwolves were a woeful 1-for-15 shooting for only three points.

Only 13 teams have successfully come back from a 3-1 series deficit in the playoffs. Teams with a 3-1 record have gone on to win the series 95.6% of the time.

Alder Almo is a basketball journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com. He has more than 15 years of experience in local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Alder is from the Philippines and is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

Read More
,

Comments

Chris Finch Adds to Timberwolves Woes With Frustrating Move

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x