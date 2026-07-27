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Former Minnesota Timberwolves Superstar Arrested in Arizona

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ISAIAH RIDER
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Minnesota TImberwolves guard Isaiah Rider.

Of all the players who took the NBA by storm in the early 1990s, vying for the title of the “Next Michael Jordan,” only a few of them really had the juice to come close — 1 of those was Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Isaiah “J.R.” Rider.

Rider’s career became derailed by off-court issues, and now, over 30 years later, those issues persist after he was arrested — again — in Arizona.

From TMZ: “Former NBA player Isaiah Rider is back in custody in Arizona … this time for failing to comply with a court order. According to Maricopa County jail records … Rider was taken into custody Thursday night and booked Friday morning for failing to comply with a court order. The misdemeanor offense resulted in a guilty finding … and the former Slam Dunk champ is expected to remain in custody until Tuesday. Rider’s latest legal trouble comes months after he was arrested twice in connection with a protective order obtained by his estranged wife, Vanessa.”

Rider was arrested in December 2025 for violating a protective order and charged with interfering with judicial proceedings, then arrested again a few days later after he missed a hearing to review the protective order, which was upheld.

Dating back to his freshman season of college at Allen County (Kansas) Community College in 1989-90, Rider has been arrested over 30 times in 37 years.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 1993 NBA Draft by the Timberwolves, Rider played 9 NBA seasons for 5 different teams and won an NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2001.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

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Former Minnesota Timberwolves Superstar Arrested in Arizona

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