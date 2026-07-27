Former Minnesota Timberwolves Superstar Arrested in Arizona

Of all the players who took the NBA by storm in the early 1990s, vying for the title of the “Next Michael Jordan,” only a few of them really had the juice to come close — 1 of those was Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Isaiah “J.R.” Rider.

Rider’s career became derailed by off-court issues, and now, over 30 years later, those issues persist after he was arrested — again — in Arizona.

From TMZ: “Former NBA player Isaiah Rider is back in custody in Arizona … this time for failing to comply with a court order. According to Maricopa County jail records … Rider was taken into custody Thursday night and booked Friday morning for failing to comply with a court order. The misdemeanor offense resulted in a guilty finding … and the former Slam Dunk champ is expected to remain in custody until Tuesday. Rider’s latest legal trouble comes months after he was arrested twice in connection with a protective order obtained by his estranged wife, Vanessa.”

Rider was arrested in December 2025 for violating a protective order and charged with interfering with judicial proceedings, then arrested again a few days later after he missed a hearing to review the protective order, which was upheld.

Dating back to his freshman season of college at Allen County (Kansas) Community College in 1989-90, Rider has been arrested over 30 times in 37 years.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 1993 NBA Draft by the Timberwolves, Rider played 9 NBA seasons for 5 different teams and won an NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2001.