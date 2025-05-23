Frustration Boils Over For Timberwolves in Game 2

The Minnesota Timberwolves came unglued again Thursday night.

Through two games, Minnesota has competed with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the deep and talented Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half. But, like clockwork, the Timberwolves have lost their cool in the second half of each game, including Game 2 where Oklahoma City claimed a 118-103 win.

Minnesota coach Chris Finch lamented the team’s frustration in Game 1 — he said the team needs to adopt a next-play mentality after Game 1. But in the third quarter of Game 2, Jaden McDaniels picked up a flagrant foul when he shoved Gilgeous-Alexander as he drove to the basket.

“I just wanted to foul him,” said McDaniels, who scored 22 points in Game 2. “I wasn’t even made, I just have fouls to use.”

Third Quarter Woes

For the second straight game, Minnesota was within striking distance at halftime, this time trailing by eight at the break.

But for the second time in the series, it came apart at the seams in the third quarter.After recording just six first-half turnovers, Minnesota had five in the third quarter alone.

McDaniels’ flagrant foul came during the the Thunder’s 35-21 onslaught in the third quarter, highlighted by a 25-6 run where Minnesota went more than six minutes between field goals.

“We had a stretch toward the end [of the corner] where I felt like we turned it over too much,” Timberwolves forward Julius Randle said. “Typically every time we play them [the third quarter] is when they turn up their pressure. We’ve got to meet their aggression.”

Unlike their Game 1 struggles where they were outscored 70-40 in the second half, the Timberwolves won the fourth quarter 32-25. But by then it was too late to put on a significant rally.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who was named NBA MVP on Wednesday, has had a significant hand in frustrating the Timberwolves. Aside from claims of him hooking members of Minnesota’s team, he also scored 38 points in Game 2 and is averaging 34.5 points, 8.5 assists, four rebounds and three steals per game in the Western Conference Finals.

“Shai’s a handful to contain,” Finch said. “He’s getting around us, and we’ve got to do a better job of squaring him [on defense].”

Heading Home

Minnesota has lost two road games in a series for the first time this postseason, but it will have the chance to head home and lick its wounds.

“Next-game mentality,” Randle said. “We’ve got a game Saturday where we have the chance to get in the win column in this series at home, so we know what’s at stake and what we’ve got to do. The good thing is we get to go home.”

The Timberwolves are 4-1 at Target Center in the playoffs after going 25-16 there during the regular season. Minnesota averaged exactly three points more per game during the regular season at home (115.8) than on the road (112.8) and went split its two games with the Thunder there during the regular season.

“We’ve got to be desperate,” McDaniels said. “Every possession counts and matters. We’ve just got to be super-desperate and be smart while we are.”