Proposed Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Cost Timberwolves Key Core Pieces

The NBA offseason moves fast, and teams in the Western Conference know they can’t afford to stand still. After five straight playoff runs without a Finals appearance, the Minnesota Timberwolves are once again hunting for an upgrade that could change everything.

A second-round exit at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs stung. The Wolves were short on scoring depth and size when it mattered most, and now the offseason clock is ticking.

The kind of player who could solve both problems in one move is exactly what’s been floating around in trade talks.

Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Package for Timberwolves Revealed

Per The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Minnesota has been viewed as an emerging option in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. Here’s what the reported package would look like:

Timberwolves Get:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks Get:

Jaden McDaniels

Naz Reid

Terrence Shannon Jr.

No. 29 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft

Minnesota’s 2033 first-round pick

“If the Timberwolves want to get into the mix, league sources say the Bucks would want a package including Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Terrence Shannon Jr. and their two tradable first-round picks (No. 29 in this year’s draft and their 2033 pick),” Amick reported.

That’s a steep price. McDaniels is 25 and the heartbeat of Minnesota’s defensive identity. Losing him alongside Reid, one of their most reliable frontcourt weapons, would gut a core that took years to build around Anthony Edwards.

The fit, though, is hard to ignore. An Edwards-Antetokounmpo pick-and-roll pairing would be a nightmare for defenses, combining their rim pressure and playmaking in ways few duos in the league could match. It would instantly make them a genuine title threat.

Are Timberwolves Still in the Giannis Trade Race?

That package tells you how serious Minnesota was about this. But whether that interest is still alive is a different story. Sources say the Wolves have not factored into Milwaukee’s recent trade talks, despite being one of the more aggressive suitors back in February.

A big reason for that is Giannis himself. Reports indicate he wants to stay in the East, with the Celtics and Heat the most likely destinations. If he’s already decided where he wants to go, Minnesota’s pitch never really had a chance regardless of what they put on the table.

His contract situation adds another layer. He’s essentially on an expiring deal, with next season guaranteed before a player option in 2027, and he becomes eligible for a four-year, $275 million extension on October 1. Any team gutting their roster for him needs a commitment first, or none of it makes sense.

Minnesota still holds the No. 28 pick in the 2026 draft and has decisions to make. The Giannis door looks closed for now, and the Wolves may need to find a different path to get Anthony Edwards his co-star.