Hi, Subscriber

Controversial Ex-Lakers Guard Claims He Helped Make Minnesota Relevant

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns
Getty
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 22: Patrick Beverley #21 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on November 22, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 115-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A former Los Angeles Lakers player has claimed that he helped the Minnesota Timberwolves establish a winning culture this decade.

According to Patrick Beverley, he is a key player who put the Timberwolves back on the NBA map during his one year there in the 2021-2022 NBA season. 

Beverley expressed happiness at seeing Minnesota reach two Western Conference Finals in the past three years and have been a perennial contender in the West. 

“I feel emotional. I’m happy that Minnesota got there. I made a promise to everybody in Minnesota when I first got there that we were going to make the playoffs,” Beverley said on The Thanalysis Show. 

“So imagine having all these goals the year before and you’d be able to scratch all of them all one by one until you get to the final goal of making the playoffs. So yeah, my emotions were overwhelming. You know, I had family there, you know, and I really put on for the city of Minnesota.”

“I don’t know if people know this, but they haven’t missed the playoffs since I got there. Two Western Conference Finals. They haven’t missed the playoffs from me being there until now.”

Patrick Beverley Believes He Is Part Of The Minnesota Timberwolves Resurgence

Los Angeles Clippers v Minnesota Timberwolves
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MN – APRIL 12: Patrick Beverley #22 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates after recording a steal against the Los Angeles Clippers in the fourth quarter during a Play-In Tournament game at Target Center on April 12, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves won 109-104 to advance to the NBA Playoffs. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Beverley said he is just a part of it, not the whole, but he believed he played a key role in building the current culture in the team. 

“They have not missed the playoffs. I’m not saying it’s all me, but I started something in Minnesota for sure,” he said. 

Beverley led the Minnesota past his former team, LA Clippers, in the 2022 Play-In Tournament to clinch the Western Conference’s seventh seed.

He celebrated wildly by jumping on the announcer’s table, crying, and yelling at his former team.

The NBA later fined Beverley $30,000 for using profanity during his postgame comments about the Clippers.

He played 58 games, 54 of which he started, averaging 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

In July 2022, Minnesota traded Beverley to the Utah Jazz as a key salary-matching piece in the blockbuster deal to acquire Rudy Gobert.

The Timberwolves then dethroned the Denver Nuggets in the following year to reach the West Finals before losing to the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks. They again reached the West Finals in the following year, losing to the eventual 2025 NBA champions New York Knicks.

This year, the Timberwolves lost in the second round against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs

Where Are Minnesota Timberwolves And Patrick Beverley Right Now

Oklahoma City Thunder v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 26: Former NBA player Patrick Beverley sits court-side during the first quarter between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Four of the Western Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center on May 26, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Timberwolves are a vastly different squad right now, having acquired former All-Star LaMelo Ball to pair up with Anthony Edwards

The team is still with Rudy Gobert and has recently signed Jonathan Kuminga to be his frontcourt partner in the upcoming season, after trading away Julius Randle and Naz Reid. 

Now, Beverley has signed with a French club in August 2026 after playing the previous season with PAOK Thessaloniki in Greece.

Beverley last played in the league during the 2023-2024 season with the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Beverley, however, remained in NBA circles, being active in offseason workouts with current NBA players and appearing on different NBA-related podcasts and shows. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

0 Comments

Controversial Ex-Lakers Guard Claims He Helped Make Minnesota Relevant

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x