Timberwolves Guard Predicted to be one of the Next Superstars Traded

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a huge gamble this summer. They decided to make a trade for LaMelo Ball to be their point guard of the present and the future. Not having a true point guard was the biggest hole on their roster this past season.

Had Minnesota had a point guard, they may have advanced further in the playoffs. They are now going all in on Anthony Edwards and his prime. Edwards helped lead the Wolves to back-to-back Conference Finals appearances before this past season.

Despite that success, one NBA writer believes that Edwards is one of the next superstars who could get traded.

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Predicted to Possibly Get Traded

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes that Edwards could be one of the next superstar players traded. He believes that vultures who believe Edwards might grow unhappy in Minnesota could start circling again if this Ball experiment doesn’t work.

“The Timberwolves are, to their credit, at least willing to take risks in hopes of making this work, but risks can obviously go wrong. And if Minnesota, which hasn’t cracked 50 wins since, wobbles out of the gate next season, those vultures will only feel better about their chances of swiping a superstar,” Buckley wrote.

Edwards has not indicated any unhappiness in Minnesota. In fact, he has always portrayed the contrary. He seems happy playing for the Timberwolves, and he has had a lot of success in his young career with the franchise. He’s on a trajectory to be the best player in franchise history.

Trading for Ball is a massive risk for multiple reasons. He has had injury problems, so his availability is not a guarantee. His decision-making was subject to criticism while he was in Charlotte, as well. His fit next to Edwards might be clunky, especially to start the year.

Minnesota Still Believes It Is a Title Contender

The Timberwolves still think they can win it all, and that’s why they made that trade for Ball. Edwards seems pleased with the moves the front office is making in order to contend for a championship. Trading for Ball is something that should make them better offensively.

This past season, the Wolves had the 12th-ranked offense out of 16 playoff teams. Edwards being hurt certainly played a part in that, but not having another bona fide scorer was the big issue. Bringing Ball in will help that, but it will also take a major dent in their team defense.

It would be surprising if Edwards is on the move in the next year or so. He has celebrated the trade for Ball, and he is determined to win a title in Minnesota. The Timberwolves seem to be going all-in on his talents, as well. The only thing that could make them trade Edwards is some sort of off-court problem.