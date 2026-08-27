Jonathan Kuminga Contract History After Joining Minnesota Timberwolves

For the second summer in a row, Jonathan Kuminga spent multiple months looking for a new deal.

On Wednesday, August 26, Kuminga finally wrapped up his latest free agency run by agreeing to a new deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Kuminga agreed to a two-year deal worth $13 million. The second season is a player option for the former Golden State Warriors forward.

For Kuminga, he signed his third deal since entering the NBA.

Jonathan Kuminga’s Contract History

Instead of taking the NCAA route, Kuminga started his career in the NBA G League with the Ignite squad before they folded. After getting some pro experience early, Kuminga was selected No. 7 overall by the Golden State Warriors.

Kuminga ended up with a four-year deal off the bat, which included the standard two team options. The Warriors picked up both options over time.

Golden State Warriors Contract

2021-22: $5,466,360

2022-23: $5,739,840

2023-24: $6,012,840

2024-25: $7,636,307

2025-26: $22,500,000

After his rookie contract expired, Kuminga entered restricted free agency. He had an infamous standoff with Golden State, after the two parties were far away on terms.

In the end, Kuminga agreed to a two-year, tradeable contract with the Warriors. He made $22.5 million last season. Kuminga was traded during the 2025-2026 run, landing with the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks declined Kuminga’s second-year, $24.3 million option.

Golden State To Atlanta Hawks Contract

2025-26: $22,500,000

2026-27: $24,300,000 (Team option declined)

At this point, Kuminga has 294 games under his belt. He has started in 98 of those matchups and has averaged 22.1 minutes on the court.

The former first-round pick shot 50.2% from the field and hit 33.2% of his shots from three to average 12.5 points per game. Along with his scoring, Kuminga averaged 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

According to reports, Kuminga is choosing to go to Minnesota due to the basketball fit. Despite having opportunities with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls on the table, Kuminga chose the short-term run with a potential championship contender for next season.