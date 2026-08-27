Jonathan Kuminga Contract History After Joining Minnesota Timberwolves

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 25: Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors warms up prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on December 25, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
For the second summer in a row, Jonathan Kuminga spent multiple months looking for a new deal.
On Wednesday, August 26, Kuminga finally wrapped up his latest free agency run by agreeing to a new deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
For Kuminga, he signed his third deal since entering the NBA.
Jonathan Kuminga’s Contract History
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 23: Jonathan Kuminga #0 of the Atlanta Hawks drives against Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks during the third quarter of game three of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Instead of taking the NCAA route, Kuminga started his career in the NBA G League with the Ignite squad before they folded. After getting some pro experience early, Kuminga was selected No. 7 overall by the Golden State Warriors.
Kuminga ended up with a four-year deal off the bat, which included the standard two team options. The Warriors picked up both options over time.
Golden State Warriors Contract
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors reacts before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 12, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
2021-22: $5,466,360
2022-23: $5,739,840
2023-24: $6,012,840
2024-25: $7,636,307
2025-26: $22,500,000
After his rookie contract expired, Kuminga entered restricted free agency. He had an infamous standoff with Golden State, after the two parties were far away on terms.
In the end, Kuminga agreed to a two-year, tradeable contract with the Warriors. He made $22.5 million last season. Kuminga was traded during the 2025-2026 run, landing with the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks declined Kuminga’s second-year, $24.3 million option.
Golden State To Atlanta Hawks Contract
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 25: Jonathan Kuminga #0 of the Atlanta Hawks battles for a rebound against Jordan Clarkson #00 and Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter of game four of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
2025-26: $22,500,000
2026-27: $24,300,000 (Team option declined)
At this point, Kuminga has 294 games under his belt. He has started in 98 of those matchups and has averaged 22.1 minutes on the court.
The former first-round pick shot 50.2% from the field and hit 33.2% of his shots from three to average 12.5 points per game. Along with his scoring, Kuminga averaged 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
According to reports, Kuminga is choosing to go to Minnesota due to the basketball fit. Despite having opportunities with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls on the table, Kuminga chose the short-term run with a potential championship contender for next season.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
For the second summer in a row, Jonathan Kuminga spent multiple months looking for a new deal. On Wednesday, August 26, Kuminga finally wrapped up his latest free agency run by agreeing to a new deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Kuminga agreed to a two-year deal worth $13 million. The […]