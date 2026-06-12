Timberwolves Give Up Julius Randle for Oft-Injured Big Man in Bold Trade Idea

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking for a way to improve the roster heading into next season. After falling to the Spurs in the playoffs, they have some assets they can use to get a trade done that would help them land a star player.

Of course, the biggest player they are after is Giannis Antetokounmpo. Minnesota tried to get a deal done for him at the trade deadline, but the Bucks decided to keep him. This summer, they are trying again. However, it looks like he prefers to play in the East.

Julius Randle would likely be in that trade. A bold trade proposal from Bleacher Report has the Wolves trading Randle for a different big man.

Timberwolves Trade Julius Randle in Bold Trade Proposal

Here is the full trade proposal:

Wizards Receive: Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Joan Beringer, rights to No. 28 pick

Timberwolves Receive: Anthony Davis

Trading for Anthony Davis would certainly be a bold move for Minnesota. He is not reliable when it comes to staying on the court. He has played more than 63 games just once since the 2017-18 season. Davis has not played a single game for the Wizards yet, either.

While DiVincenzo won’t play at all next season because of his Achilles injury, trading that many assets for Davis seems like too much. Risking another year of Anthony Edwards in his prime on the hope that Davis stays healthy might be too big a risk to take.

If he were to stay healthy, the Timberwolves would have the best defensive frontcourt in the NBA. Davis, next to Rudy Gobert, would make it very tough for anyone to score in the paint. Davis would also be able to play next to a quality center, which is something he’s been very vocal about in his career.

Minnesota Won’t be Shy Looking for a Trade

The Timberwolves will not be shy about trying to get a trade for a star player this offseason. It’s clear that they still sit behind the Thunder and the Spurs in the Western Conference. They have to build a roster that can beat both of those teams in the next few years.

Getting a player who can help Edwards realize the best version of himself will be the key for Tim Connelly this summer. He already made a bold trade to bring in Gobert. Now, he has a chance to make another one to land a star player, even if it isn’t Antetokounmpo.

The most likely scenario for the Wolves is that they make moves around the fringes. They will more than likely try to patch the roster up and acquire a real point guard. Once they do that, they will have a little more flow to the offense, especially late in games.

Figuring that part of the roster out will determine if the Timberwolves will be title contenders next year.