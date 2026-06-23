Julius Randle’s Wife Reacts To Timberwolves-Nets Trade

On Monday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly made a huge trade with the Brooklyn Nets (that also included the Chicago Bulls).

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, they sent three-time NBA All-Star Julius Randle to Brooklyn.

Randle had been on the Timberwolves since the start of the 2024-25 season.

He helped the franchise reach the Western Conference finals in 2025.

Charania wrote (via Instagram): “The Timberwolves will acquire Brooklyn’s No. 33 pick for Julius Randle and No. 28.

Timberwolves free up significant salary with the remaining two years of Randle’s deal, giving them more flexibility to retain Ayo Dosunmu and use exceptions. Nets acquire a three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA forward in Randle into their cap space — plus a first-rounder. Chicago uses part of its space on a talented athletic center, a position of need, with $30 million in room left.”

Randle’s Wife Reacts

After the trade was reported, Randle’s wife (Kendra) sent out a post.

She wrote (via X): “Ahhhhhh!!!!! 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@Doc_Schwinn: “Happy for you guys! Back in the big apple where you belong 🗽OAKAAK”

@WilkyBeKing: “Wishing you and the family, the best. You may be on the other side, but the Randale’s family will always be welcomed by Knicks nations… just probably not when we’re going against each other but other than that, you’re good 👍🏾”

@DameFrmLI: “welcome back to NYC, please tell Julius we love him and he will be the only net we are actively rooting for”

@legendkite: “Wish yall the best and your family the best. Thanks for everything Julius has done for Minny. It wasn’t easy but yall handled with class 🙏🏾”

Kendra also made several posts to her Instaram story (expressing excitement).

Randle’s Background

Randle is going into his 13th NBA season (out of Kentucky).

He has also had stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks.

The 31-year-old made all three of his All-Star Games in New York.