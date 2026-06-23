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Julius Randle’s Wife Reacts To Timberwolves-Nets Trade

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Basketball player Julius Randle, of the New York Knicks, speaks during a media availability as part of the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, on February 18, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly made a huge trade with the Brooklyn Nets (that also included the Chicago Bulls).

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, they sent three-time NBA All-Star Julius Randle to Brooklyn.

Randle had been on the Timberwolves since the start of the 2024-25 season.

He helped the franchise reach the Western Conference finals in 2025.

Charania wrote (via Instagram): “The Timberwolves will acquire Brooklyn’s No. 33 pick for Julius Randle and No. 28.

Timberwolves free up significant salary with the remaining two years of Randle’s deal, giving them more flexibility to retain Ayo Dosunmu and use exceptions. Nets acquire a three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA forward in Randle into their cap space — plus a first-rounder. Chicago uses part of its space on a talented athletic center, a position of need, with $30 million in room left.”

Randle’s Wife Reacts

GettyJulius Randle #30 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on from the bench during the third quarter of a game against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Six of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Target Center on May 15, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

After the trade was reported, Randle’s wife (Kendra) sent out a post.

She wrote (via X): “Ahhhhhh!!!!! 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤”

 

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@Doc_Schwinn: “Happy for you guys! Back in the big apple where you belong 🗽OAKAAK”

@WilkyBeKing: “Wishing you and the family, the best. You may be on the other side, but the Randale’s family will always be welcomed by Knicks nations… just probably not when we’re going against each other but other than that, you’re good 👍🏾”

@DameFrmLI: “welcome back to NYC, please tell Julius we love him and he will be the only net we are actively rooting for”

@legendkite: “Wish yall the best and your family the best. Thanks for everything Julius has done for Minny. It wasn’t easy but yall handled with class 🙏🏾”

GettyJulius Randle #30 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center on November 07, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Kendra also made several posts to her Instaram story (expressing excitement).

Randle’s Background

GettyBasketball player Julius Randle, of the New York Knicks, speaks during a media availability as part of the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, on February 18, 2023.

Randle is going into his 13th NBA season (out of Kentucky).

He has also had stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks.

The 31-year-old made all three of his All-Star Games in New York.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Julius Randle’s Wife Reacts To Timberwolves-Nets Trade

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