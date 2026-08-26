Timberwolves Could Land High-Flying Ex-Heat Forward If Lakers Steal Kuminga

The Minnesota Timberwolves sit alongside the Los Angeles Lakers as the two teams in the running to land unrestricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, the biggest name still available on the market.

However, while the Timberwolves have interest in signing Kuminga, it appears the Lakers are the front-runners to add him in a sign-and-trade. Nothing has happened yet, but as time goes on, it looks like the athletic wing and NBA champion prefer a move to Los Angeles.

If Minnesota can’t add their top option to fill out the starting lineup for next season, the team was given a few other options, one of whom is coming off a Slam Dunk Contest win, while the other two have previous experience playing in the NBA Finals.

Timberwolves Get Three Names To Target If Top Option Picks Lakers

Writing for Roundtable Sports, Jack Haslett named three players the Timberwolves could target should Kuminga make a move out West.

“Outside of Kuminga, the two best free agent options would either be Kelly Olynyk and Maxi Kleber, two power forwards with plenty of experience in the league, if not the most impressive numbers,” he wrote. “The best solution for the Timberwolves’ problem and one that, while it would take a bit of an investment in development for the Timberwolves, would grant them a power forward for a long time, would be signing former Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson.”

While Olynyk and Kleber are two traditional bigs that differ vastly from Kuminga, Johnson offers a similar athletic but raw skill set. He won the 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, and while he only averaged 4.3 points and 1.9 rebounds on 49% shooting for Miami last season, he could be a solid option.

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None offer the same skill set Kuminga brings to the table, but after trading Naz Reid and Julius Randle this offseason, Minnesota is without a decent power forward.

Again, Kuminga remains the top target, but any of the previously mentioned three could be in play if the 23-year-old goes to the Lakers.

Where Does Minnesota Stand On A Jonathan Kuminga Deal?

The Timberwolves are very much in the race to still get Kuminga, despite Jake Fischer and Kurt Helin recently reporting that the wing player prefers the Lakers.

For one, Minnesota’s path is a bit more straightforward. They can sign him to a one-year deal worth roughly $6 million, which, if he performs well up North, could line him up for a big contract next summer. The fit would also be seamless, as playing alongside Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball would allow the 23-year-old to attack the rim and drive to the hoop whenever he pleases.

“Overall, the Timberwolves would be a great fit for Kuminga since they have a clear need for another dynamic forward next to Jaden McDaniels and can play an uptempo style on offense with LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards pushing the pace,” Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com wrote. That is the type of style Kuminga would thrive in.

The Lakers, meanwhile, would have to make a complicated multi-team sign-and-trade to add Kuminga. They could offer him more money, but the fit wouldn’t be as strong. Kuminga would likely be put in the corner as a shooter more times down the court than he’d like, and as a career 33.2% three-point shooter, that wouldn’t utilize his skill set.

Speaking on The Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst didn’t rule out the Timberwolves signing Kuminga in a straight-up move.

“Watch the Wolves in the next couple days,” he said. “It’s still open, there’s still a window for the Lakers to do a Kuminga sign-and-trade. A sign-and-trade has to be three years. Now that these other doors are closing, the Timberwolves can close that deal and sign Kuminga.”

However, as all of these insiders have all said, the Lakers are looming and could very well steal Kuminga, despite how much Minnesota would love to add his services.

The former NBA champion has yet to decide on his future, as while the Timberwolves and Lakers still wait, and he remains a free agent in late August.